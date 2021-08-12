Sports
Tristan H. Cockcroft’s Updated 2021 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings
Below are my updated fantasy football rankings for 2021 for PPR leagues. If you’re looking for a broader view, be sure to check out our curated rankings, broken down by position.
NOTE: These will be updated during the preseason.
Top 200 overall
Rank, Player, Eligible Position, Team, Position Rank
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers, RB1
2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings, RB2
3. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints, RB3
4. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans, RB4
5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys, RB5
6. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants, RB6
7. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers, RB7
8. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs, TE1
9. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts, RB8
10. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers, WR1
11. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns, RB9
12. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, WR2
13. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers, RB10
14. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills, WR3
15. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team, RB11
16. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals, WR4
17. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons, WR5
18. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals, RB12
19. D’Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions, RB13
20. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers, RB14
21. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks, WR6
22. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers, TE2
23. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, RB15
24. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders, TE3
25. AJ Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans, WR7
26. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings, WR8
27. JK Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens, RB16
28. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team, WR9
29. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, RB17
30. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears, RB18
31. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, WR10
32. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears, WR11
33. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys, WR12
34. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, RB19
35. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks, RB20
36. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR13
37. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams, WR14
38. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys, WR15
39. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers, WR16
40. Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins, RB21
41. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs, QB1
42. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR17
43. Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, RB22
44. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, WR18
45. Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans, WR19
46. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens, TE4
47. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams, WR20
48. Mike Davis, RB, Atlanta Falcons, RB23
49. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills, QB2
50. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings, WR21
51. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams, RB24
52. TJ Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions, TE5
53. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons, TE6
54. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks, WR22
55. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals, QB3
56. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers, WR23
57. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns, RB25
58. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, WR24
59. Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants, WR25
60. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, WR26
61. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens, QB4
62. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys, QB5
63. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos, RB26
64. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals, RB27
65. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles, TE7
66. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers, WR27
67. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, RB28
68. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, WR28
69. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos, WR29
70. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers, RB29
71. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns, WR30
72. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets, RB30
73. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers, QB6
74. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos, TE8
75. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, WR31
76. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, WR32
77. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers, QB7
78. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers, WR33
79. Trey Sermon, RB, San Francisco 49ers, RB31
80. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks, QB8
81. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, RB32
82. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos, WR34
83. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints, WR35
84. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos, RB33
85. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans, WR36
86. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, RB34
87. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Football Team, WR37
88. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans, RB35
89. Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills, RB36
90. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, QB9
91. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, WR38
92. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles, QB10
93. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals, RB37
94. Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team, TE9
95. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins, TE10
96. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns, WR39
97. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams, TE11
98. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, WR40
99. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots, RB38
100. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans, QB11
101. Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR41
102. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals, QB12
103. AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers, RB39
104. Kenyan Drake, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, RB40
105. Will Fuller V, WR, Miami Dolphins, WR42
106. Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers, TE12
107. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams, QB13
108. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills, RB41
109. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, WR43
110. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars, QB14
111. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Minnesota Vikings, TE13
112. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants, TE14
113. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, WR44
114. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys, WR45
115. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TE15
116. Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts, RB42
117. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens, WR46
118. Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, WR47
119. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons, QB15
120. Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets, WR48
121. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys, RB43
122. Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions, RB44
123. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings, QB16
124. Jonnu Smith, TE, New England Patriots, TE16
125. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts, WR49
126. JD McKissic, RB, Washington Football Team, RB45
127. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins, WR50
128. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins, WR51
129. Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants, QB17
130. Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns, TE17
131. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens, RB46
132. Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints, RB47
133. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers, QB18
134. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns, QB19
135. Adam Trautman, TE, New Orleans Saints, TE18
136. James White, RB, New England Patriots, RB48
137. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, WR52
138. TY Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts, WR53
139. Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens, K1
140. Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Washington Football Team, QB20
141. Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears, WR54
142. Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots, TE19
143. Nelson Agholor, WR, New England Patriots, WR55
144. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears, RB49
145. Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs, K2
146. Jared Cook, TE, Los Angeles Chargers, TE20
147. Blake Jarwin, TE, Dallas Cowboys, TE21
148. Steelers D/ST, DST, Pittsburgh Steelers, DST1
149. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, WR56
150. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears, TE22
151. Gerald Everett, TE, Seattle Seahawks, TE23
152. Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills, WR57
153. Rams D/ST, DST, Los Angeles Rams, DST2
154. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Houston Texans, RB50
155. Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets, WR58
156. Younghoe Koo, K, Atlanta Falcons, K3
157. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings, RB51
158. Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders, QB21
159. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, RB52
160. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans, QB22
161. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins, QB23
162. Greg Zuerlein, K, Dallas Cowboys, K4
163. Foals D/ST, DST, Indianapolis Foals, DST3
164. Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, WR59
165. Ravens D/ST, DST, Baltimore Ravens, DST4
166. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks, RB53
167. Tevin Coleman, RB, New York Jets, RB54
168. Jason Myers, K, Seattle Seahawks, K5
169. Anthony Firkser, TE, Tennessee Titans, TE24
170. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles, TE25
171. Chiefs D/ST, DST, Kansas City Chiefs, DST5
172. Tre’Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints, WR60
173. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears, QB24
174. Gabriel Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills, WR61
175. Jason Sanders, K, Miami Dolphins, K6
176. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants, WR62
177. Sam Darnold, QB, Carolina Panthers, QB25
178. Tyler Bass, K, Buffalo Bills, K7
179. Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Indianapolis Colts, K8
180. Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers, QB26
181. Patriots D/ST, DST, New England Patriots, DST6
182. Russell Gage, WR, Atlanta Falcons, WR63
183. Young Bernard, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, RB55
184. Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals, WR64
185. Eric Ebron, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers, TE26
186. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals, WR65
187. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions, QB27
188. Saints D/ST, DST, New Orleans Saints, DST7
189. Ryan Succop, K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, K9
190. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers, RB56
191. Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, RB57
192. John Brown, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, WR66
193. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Buffalo Bills, WR67
194. Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens, WR68
195. Robbie Gould, K, San Francisco 49ers, K10
196. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets, WR69
197. Salvon Ahmed, RB, Miami Dolphins, RB58
198. 49ers D/ST, DST, San Francisco 49ers, DST8
199. Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts, WR70
200. Breshad Perriman, WR, Detroit Lions, WR71
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
