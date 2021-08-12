Tristan H. Cockcroft’s Updated 2021 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings





Below are my updated fantasy football rankings for 2021 for PPR leagues. If you’re looking for a broader view, be sure to check out our curated rankings, broken down by position. NOTE: These will be updated during the preseason. Fantasy Football Rankings and Depth Charts 2021 Top 200 overall Rank, Player, Eligible Position, Team, Position Rank

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers, RB1

2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings, RB2

3. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints, RB3

4. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans, RB4

5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys, RB5

6. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants, RB6

7. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers, RB7

8. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs, TE1

9. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts, RB8

10. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers, WR1

11. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns, RB9

12. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, WR2

13. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers, RB10

14. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills, WR3

15. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team, RB11

16. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals, WR4

17. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons, WR5

18. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals, RB12

19. D’Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions, RB13

20. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers, RB14

21. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks, WR6

22. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers, TE2

23. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, RB15

24. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders, TE3

25. AJ Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans, WR7

26. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings, WR8

27. JK Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens, RB16

28. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team, WR9

29. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, RB17

30. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears, RB18

31. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, WR10

32. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears, WR11

33. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys, WR12

34. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, RB19

35. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks, RB20

36. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR13

37. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams, WR14

38. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys, WR15

39. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers, WR16

40. Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins, RB21

41. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs, QB1

42. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR17

43. Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, RB22

44. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, WR18

45. Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans, WR19

46. ​​Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens, TE4

47. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams, WR20

48. Mike Davis, RB, Atlanta Falcons, RB23

49. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills, QB2

50. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings, WR21

51. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams, RB24

52. TJ Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions, TE5

53. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons, TE6

54. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks, WR22

55. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals, QB3

56. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers, WR23

57. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns, RB25

58. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, WR24

59. Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants, WR25

60. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, WR26

61. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens, QB4

62. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys, QB5

63. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos, RB26

64. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals, RB27

65. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles, TE7

66. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers, WR27

67. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, RB28

68. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, WR28

69. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos, WR29

70. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers, RB29

71. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns, WR30

72. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets, RB30

73. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers, QB6

74. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos, TE8

75. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, WR31

76. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, WR32

77. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers, QB7

78. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers, WR33

79. Trey Sermon, RB, San Francisco 49ers, RB31

80. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks, QB8

81. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, RB32

82. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos, WR34

83. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints, WR35

84. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos, RB33

85. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans, WR36

86. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, RB34

87. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Football Team, WR37

88. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans, RB35

89. Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills, RB36

90. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, QB9

91. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, WR38

92. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles, QB10

93. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals, RB37

94. Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team, TE9

95. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins, TE10

96. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns, WR39

97. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams, TE11

98. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, WR40

99. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots, RB38

100. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans, QB11

101. Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR41

102. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals, QB12

103. AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers, RB39

104. Kenyan Drake, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, RB40

105. Will Fuller V, WR, Miami Dolphins, WR42

106. Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers, TE12

107. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams, QB13

108. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills, RB41

109. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, WR43

110. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars, QB14

111. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Minnesota Vikings, TE13

112. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants, TE14

113. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, WR44

114. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys, WR45

115. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TE15

116. Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts, RB42

117. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens, WR46

118. Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, WR47

119. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons, QB15

120. Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets, WR48

121. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys, RB43

122. Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions, RB44

123. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings, QB16

124. Jonnu Smith, TE, New England Patriots, TE16

125. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts, WR49

126. JD McKissic, RB, Washington Football Team, RB45

127. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins, WR50

128. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins, WR51

129. Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants, QB17

130. Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns, TE17

131. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens, RB46

132. Latavius ​​​​​​Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints, RB47

133. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers, QB18

134. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns, QB19

135. Adam Trautman, TE, New Orleans Saints, TE18

136. James White, RB, New England Patriots, RB48

137. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, WR52

138. TY Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts, WR53

139. Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens, K1

140. Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Washington Football Team, QB20

141. Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears, WR54

142. Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots, TE19

143. Nelson Agholor, WR, New England Patriots, WR55

144. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears, RB49

145. Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs, K2

146. Jared Cook, TE, Los Angeles Chargers, TE20

147. Blake Jarwin, TE, Dallas Cowboys, TE21

148. Steelers D/ST, DST, Pittsburgh Steelers, DST1

149. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, WR56

150. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears, TE22

151. Gerald Everett, TE, Seattle Seahawks, TE23

152. Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills, WR57

153. Rams D/ST, DST, Los Angeles Rams, DST2

154. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Houston Texans, RB50

155. Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets, WR58

156. Younghoe Koo, K, Atlanta Falcons, K3

157. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings, RB51

158. Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders, QB21

159. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, RB52

160. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans, QB22

161. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins, QB23

162. Greg Zuerlein, K, Dallas Cowboys, K4

163. Foals D/ST, DST, Indianapolis Foals, DST3

164. Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, WR59

165. Ravens D/ST, DST, Baltimore Ravens, DST4

166. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks, RB53

167. Tevin Coleman, RB, New York Jets, RB54

168. Jason Myers, K, Seattle Seahawks, K5

169. Anthony Firkser, TE, Tennessee Titans, TE24

170. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles, TE25

171. Chiefs D/ST, DST, Kansas City Chiefs, DST5

172. Tre’Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints, WR60

173. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears, QB24

174. Gabriel Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills, WR61

175. Jason Sanders, K, Miami Dolphins, K6

176. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants, WR62

177. Sam Darnold, QB, Carolina Panthers, QB25

178. Tyler Bass, K, Buffalo Bills, K7

179. Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Indianapolis Colts, K8

180. Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers, QB26

181. Patriots D/ST, DST, New England Patriots, DST6

182. Russell Gage, WR, Atlanta Falcons, WR63

183. Young Bernard, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, RB55

184. Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals, WR64

185. Eric Ebron, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers, TE26

186. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals, WR65

187. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions, QB27

188. Saints D/ST, DST, New Orleans Saints, DST7

189. Ryan Succop, K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, K9

190. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers, RB56

191. Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, RB57

192. John Brown, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, WR66

193. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Buffalo Bills, WR67

194. Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens, WR68

195. Robbie Gould, K, San Francisco 49ers, K10

196. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets, WR69

197. Salvon Ahmed, RB, Miami Dolphins, RB58

198. 49ers D/ST, DST, San Francisco 49ers, DST8

199. Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts, WR70

200. Breshad Perriman, WR, Detroit Lions, WR71

