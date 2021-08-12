Eden Prairie Hockey Association Adds Pull Tabs to Fundraising Efforts

An Eden Prairie youth sports group hopes to reverse declining participation with an innovative solution: charity gambling.

The Eden Prairie Hockey Association (EPHA) began selling pull tabs at Champps restaurant and sports bar on July 12. It also plans to sell them at Bowlero starting August 16 and at Green Mill restaurant next winter.

A pull tab is a small gambling card with a tab that can be pulled back to see if any prizes have been won. The EPHA believes that pull tabs can raise funds that reduce the cost of playing youth hockey and thus increase participation.

The Eden Prairie High School hockey team has won the 2AA state championship this year and girls’ hockey continues to grow. All in all, the hockey association has been dealing with declining participation since a peak in 2005. Last season EPHA counted 453 youth participants.

They fought like hell to save EP hockey, said Linda Elmquist, president of the EPHA, a nonprofit primarily run by volunteers.

Youth sports are lurking everywhere. In Bloomington, the hockey federation has been consolidated from three organizations into one. In the Eden Prairie program, the number of players this year is 60 percent of what it was 10 years ago, Elmquist said.

Elmquist believes the numbers are declining, mainly because of program costs.

The initial setup cost for a new player at age five can be $120-$250. Still, a player up to age 12 who progresses to a higher level, such as Pee Wee AA, can pay upwards of $3,000 per season. Ice age, tournament fees and coaching are all factors that increase costs.

In addition, EPHA pays $500,000 a year for Ice Age, Elmquist said, which is a cost they say can be covered by selling pull tabs.

At the same time, Minnesota hockey groups are pushing for diversity and inclusion in their teams. High participation fees can be a deterrent.

So it’s probably no surprise to learn that many organizations like EPHA see charitable gambling as a solution.

There are 97 charitable gambling licensed youth hockey programs statewide, with net after-tax profits of $13.3 million. The White Bear Lake Area Hockey Association had gross revenues of $24.1 million in 2020, net income of $3.5 million for their hockey programs. Some hockey clubs have funded improvements to community buildings and ice rinks.

Regulation change was required

Still, it took a change in city ordinances to make it possible in Eden Prairie.

The EPHA met with members of the Eden Prairie City Council on January 5, 2021 to informally discuss the idea of ​​charitable gambling and the need to revise city ordinances to allow for it. About a month later, on February 2, the council gave its final approval to the amendment to the ordinance.

The most significant change is that organizations involved in charitable gambling in Eden Prairie no longer need to own the restaurant or bar where the gambling takes place. The original ordinance dates back to when there was an Eden Prairie American Legion and it owned a building on Eden Prairie Road.

Now an organization can rent space for its gambling activities, usually a small space in a busy bar or restaurant. This allowed the hockey association to obtain a city permit, which they have used to sign agreements with Champps, Bowlero and Green Mill.

Overall, the recently revised ordinance also limits the number of permits the city can currently issue to six, but more as the city’s population continues to grow. Furthermore, each restaurant or bar can only house one organization, and the licensed organizations must allocate 10 percent of their net profits to a city fund that helps cover general public safety expenses in Eden Prairie and 1 percent of the net income to the city to to help regulate this particular program.

Licensed organizations are also regulated by the Minnesota Gambling Control Board to ensure the integrity of operations and ensure the lawful use of net winnings.

So far, no other organizations have applied for a permit under the new ordinance, city manager Rick Getschow said.

The regulations for charitable gambling and the resources needed to make it work are likely to put off many small groups. Accurate records must be kept, volunteers must be recruited and trained, widespread promotion and more.

It’s been an undertaking, Elmquist said.

There is an art to managing a pull tabs operation, she added. If you leave the boxes too long, all prizes will be paid out. If you draw them too early, players will complain. There is a subculture like you can’t believe with pull tabs. Players circulate to new locations and play new games.

EPHA has also traditionally held raffles and fundraisers to help reduce registration fees, equipment costs, and other expenses.

With luck, adding a popular game of chance will help Eden Prairie youth hockey return to its heyday of participation, even as it continues to compete for the high school championships.

(Mark Weber contributed to this story.)