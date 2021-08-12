Port Lincoln table tennis returns | Port Lincoln Times





PORT LINCOLN TABLE TENNIS With some normalcy finally back after five weeks of school holidays/COVID restrictions, Round 10 could finally take place. Masks were worn separately, except when people were drinking or playing. It’s safe to say there were a lot of thirsty people! Gladiators 9 (28) beats Tigers 3 (17) At the top of the table and raging favorites Gladiators stamped their authority over fellow top four contenders Tigers and sent them over the fence before six. An even match between tigers Max Williams and Gladiators Liam Kurovec saw Liam win in four great sets. Adam Butterworth had a huge win over Tigers Isaac Telfer in five hard fought sets. Best for Tigers was the usual story of Shane Stockham being involved in all three of his side’s wins, while Gladiators best was Joe Perone winning all four of his games. Panthers 7 (25) beats Dodgers 5 (23) Another draw that came down to the final doubles match of the evening and Panthers were lucky enough to sneak home on the skin of their teeth. With Tim Palmer sick late in the day, the club welcomed Daniel Mengis, who more than held his own by winning some crucial games for panthers who left three on the scoreboard. Luke McLachlan played and won a five-setter over the impossible forehand of Dodgers’ Brenton Stagg and Panthers’ Tyler Ebert, who saved some big match points to beat a reluctant Vicki Mundy who won 12-10 in five sets in the fifth. The match of the night went to the page’s two closest friends and authors, luckily whoever won gets to write it tonight with Panthers’ Dan Challinger coming off a ridiculous 0-2 sets to save a dozen match points in the third and fourth, claiming the win over Dodgers great Dazza Atkins in the fifth. The fourth set alone went point for point for 12 minutes and with both boys legs feeling like jelly, DC got a little revenge from the defeat Darren dealt earlier in the year, winning 6-11, 9-11, 12-10 , 23-21. 11-8. The best for Dodgers were Darren Atkins and Slav Kolega who both won three of their four games, while for Panthers reserve Dan Mengis won three for his side. Lions 7 (23) beats Croppos 5 (21) In another very exciting game, the Lions class shone through, but not without a spirited fight back from Croppos who won the last three games of the evening to put some respect on the scoresheet. Lions’ Martin Sheridan took a big win over the super sharp and improving Jarrad Elson in four sets. Great game to watch, but Marty was too consistent in the end. Lions Nathan Fong showed just a little too much class by beating a dogged John Folkman in four sets 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, 12-10. The best thing for Lions was Nathan and Marty winning three each, while Croppos, John, Anj and Ben Southam all won two for their team. B-GRADE: Wayde Heidenreich faces Troy Weetra in the first round of B-grade singles. Photo: included Gladiators 8 (30) beats Tigers 4 (18) Gladiators got off to a strong start winning five of the first six games and it was only Tigers fill in Troy Weetra to take a win for his side. From there, the games were split 3-3, but the damage was done early on. The best for Gladiators were Dave Sherry, Wayde Heidenreich and Kynan Vidovich who all won three games, for Tigers Troy Weetra and Cheryl King won two games each. Panthers 7 (26) beats Dodgers 5 (16) Very exciting match and going into the final doubles the scores were locked at 5-5, from there the undefeated Panthers pairs class took control and won the last two of the night to take the win. Best for Dodgers were Barry Hancock and Bev Atkins with three wins and for Panthers, Jack Barnett and John Theakstone had three wins each. Lions 7 (23) beats Croppos 5 (27) Huge mass draw that amounted to the final set of the evening played in doubles and the Lions’ combination Pete Lee and Evan Siviour snuck home to beat Croppos’ Ralph Sandford and Garry Weetra in five very close sets. A great night that could have gone either way. The best for Lions was James Siviour with four solid wins and for Croppos Ralph contributed two of his team’s five wins. Want to get the biggest headlines your way every week? Sign up for the Port Lincoln Times weekly newsletter here today.

