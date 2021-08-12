Sports
Ahlfeld returns to Clarkson’s hockey channel | College Sports
MASSENA Bob Ahlfeld, a well-known voice on radio for Clarkson University hockey fans, will be behind the mic on B99.3 FM again this season to portray the action of Clarkson Golden Knights piece by piece this season.
It’s a privilege to work with such wonderful people and I’m excited to be broadcasting the 100th season of Clarkson men’s hockey as well as national powerhouse Clarkson women’s hockey broadcasts, said Ahfeld, a Massena graduate. Mike Vaillancourt is a great announcer and has become a good friend, and I have big shoes to fill to maintain the quality of the broadcasts he has delivered over the years.
Ahlfeld, who holds the second longest tenure of broadcasting Clarkson hockey after the legendary Con Elliott, has been a fan favorite on the airways for nearly two decades. He announced his first game for the Green and Gold on October 18, 1996, and during his distinguished career, he never missed a Clarkson game.
We are delighted to have Bob reporting from Clarkson Hockey for WSNN again, said Clarkson Athletic Director Scott Smalling. During his 19 years as the Voice of Clarkson Hockey, Bob has done a phenomenal job beating the Golden Knights.
He has a deep understanding of the program and an understanding of Clarkson hockey history, especially as we head into this centennial season.
Starting with Clarkson’s 7-4 win over Ohio State in Columbus and through the 2014-15 season, Ahlfeld was behind the mic for 729 Golden Knights men’s games.
He also announced numerous Clarkson women’s competitions during the program’s first 12 years, including winning the 2014 Knights NCAA Championship over Minnesota.
Ahlfeld, the 1999 winner of the ECAC Media Recognition Award and a well-known personality in broadcast booths throughout Division I hockey, called the action in five Clarkson NCAA Tournament appearances (1997, 1998, 1999, 2007, 2008) and five ECAC Hockey Tournament Championship games (1997, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2007). He also highlighted the play of eight Clarkson All-Americans.
He began by covering Clarkson hockey in the 1993 ECAC Championship season for local TV through 1995, after graduating from the University of Missouri with a BA in Journalism in 1991.
All men’s matches, home and away, can be heard on B99.3 FM and can be streamed by clicking the Listen Now tab in the hockey schedule.
Clarkson hockey broadcasts of home games on ESPN+ also include the B99.3 broadcast feed. B99.3 and its family of stations, including 101.1, will also cover select Clarkson women’s games this season, starting tentatively with the September 24 and 25 home opener against Sacred Heart.
