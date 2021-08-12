Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott throws in latissimus strain recovery for second day in a row

OXNARD, Calif. — After consecutive days of throwing, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has experienced no residual pain in his right shoulder and has eyes to practice full-time next week and possibly play against the Houston Texans on August 21.

“Obviously, if things continue to work out as they have been, I’ll be optimistic about that,” Prescott said. “…Keep doing the things I have to do, but be very careful with them. Most importantly, make sure I’m ready for the season opener.”

Prescott went through pre-practice quarterback school and, with no defense on the field, threw routes to running backs, tight ends and wide receivers. Although he said the intensity of his session was more intense on Wednesday than Tuesday, he was not allowed to fully test the arm with more challenging and deeper throws.

“I’ll get there pretty soon, I guess,” Prescott said. “Right now it’s just about, I think, being in the team activity and ripping a pass, not worrying about it. I’m just trying to make sure I’m healthy enough to do that when that time because once I’m back in a league setting or team setting, I’m not going to think about my arm no matter what day or what stage it is. So it’s about getting there at the right time.”

Prescott will undergo an MRI when the Cowboys return to Texas after Friday’s game in Arizona. The precautionary examination will be done to see how the healing process is progressing in his shoulder.

Prescott was banned from pitching for two weeks after pulling himself out of practice on July 28 with a latissimus strain. He has thrown some light over the weekend and has stepped up his work as the Cowboys break camp in Oxnard, California.

He said he doesn’t feel like he’s lagging behind after missing six full practice sessions, but admits watching has made it harder after missing so much time last season due to the dislocation and compound fracture of his right ankle last October.

“I’m a go-go-go guy. I always want to be in the action and get better,” he said. “I think the more reps the better and better for me. But of course, something like this, you can’t stress it too quickly. Sitting outside and being outside, I was gone last year, that’s what I think about and that is what can hold me back. It’s the risk versus the reward right now, and I need to know what I’m playing for, and that’s to be ready for this season.”

The Cowboys consulted with the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees about Prescott’s injury, as it is usually considered a “baseball injury.” Prescott does not believe he will have to limit his practice time during the regular season.

“Talking to other doctors, talking to people who have dealt with such injuries, if you stay on that path and you get over it, once you’re mostly healed, you’re good to go,” he said. “It’s not something you think about or worry about. Like I said, it’s about doing that and doing it the right way so I don’t have a setback and then I worry about it over and it would be soft all the year and should be on a pitch count.”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and executive vice president Stephen Jones said the Cowboys needed to protect Prescott from themselves by undergoing a conservative rehabilitation approach.

“It’s only natural when you completely take out a quarterback while he’s throwing, then there’s a process to rebuild him,” McCarthy said. “We continue to go through that regime today. So he will throw a little more today than yesterday.’

As for playing against the Texans, one factor will be who else plays offensively. The Cowboys won’t put Prescott on the field without regulars like Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and La’el Collins protecting him. Jones isn’t worried about Prescott going into the Tampa Bay game without any work for the season, even if he hasn’t played a game in 11 months.

“I know people are concerned about that, but I think that’s overstated,” Jones said. “I just think these guys, I mean Dak Prescott knows how to play football and whether he plays a series or two in Houston doesn’t affect how he’s going to play in the opener against Tampa.”