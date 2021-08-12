Sports
Notebook: Darwitz rejoins Gopher women’s hockey as assistant coach | Sport
A coaching carousel in college women’s hockey has returned Natalie Darwitz, a member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, to the University of Minnesota.
Darwitz, who coached Hamline University twice with the NCAA Division III Frozen Four during her six years at the school, has rejoined the Gophers as an assistant coach. She helped Minnesota win back-to-back national championships in 2004 and 2005 and is third on the program’s career list. The three-time Olympic medalist and three-time World Championship gold medalist also served as an assistant coach at Minnesota in the 2008-09 and 2010-11 seasons.
She was one of the early stars of Minnesota high school girl hockey, scoring 487 points in 102 games in four seasons and helping Eagan reach the state tournament in 1997, 1998 and 2000. Eagan was second in 1997.
Before moving to Hamline, Darwitz was the head coach at Lakeville South High School for four years, where he led the Cougars to the state tournament in 2015.
Darwitzs’ assistant coach at Hamline, Jake Bobrowski, will also be an assistant in Minnesota under head coach Brad Frost. They will try to bring the Gophers back to the top of Division I after the Gophers failed to make the NCAA playoffs in 2020-21 for the first time in Frost’s 14 years as head coach.
I am excited and honored to return to my alma mater as an assistant women’s hockey coach, Darwitz said. I am passionate about the game of hockey and the success of the Gopher women’s program. I look forward to coaching with Brad and Jake. We share the common goal of preserving the rich tradition of Gopher hockey and bringing additional championships to the U of M. I am excited and grateful to the University of Minnesota for this opportunity.
The openings for the University of Minnesota staff were created when former Gophers assistants Joel Johnson and Bethany Brausen left for the University of St. Thomas, which will play its first season in Division I in 2021-22 and join Minnesota in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. Johnson will be the head coach of Tommies and has also been chosen to coach the 2022 U.S. Olympic women’s team.
Hamline University has not yet announced replacements for Darwitz and Bobrowski.
From Monday: autumn sports
Practices for most fall sports begin Monday, August 16. For now, the South Suburban Conference and Minnesota State High School League are planning a full season similar to what happened before the pandemic hit. That includes invitations to multiple schools for sports like volleyball and cross-country skiing, and state tournaments for all sports are planned.
In fact, some state tournaments will expand after the Minnesota State High School League approves more entry classes for soccer, cross country and volleyball. Soccer and cross country will have three classes this fall and volleyball will expand to four. State tournament schedules for those sports are not finalized yet, although MSHSL’s board of directors decided earlier this month to continue hosting the soccer semifinals and finals at US Bank Stadium. Third place football games, which have historically been held at US Bank Stadium, will be moved to other locations.
The extended cross country meet is expected to remain at St. Olaf College and the volleyball tournament is expected to return to Xcel Energy Center.
Custom soccer practice starts on August 30, and the state tournament is scheduled for November 19-20. If the custom soccer tournament takes place, it would be the first state tournament in a custom sport other than bowling in two years.
Tournaments and Bracketts Crossing
The Minnesota Golf Association Four-Ball Championship takes place Monday, August 16 through Wednesday, August 18 at the Bracketts Crossing Country Club in Lakeville.
There are 134 teams with two players registered. Teams play their first rounds on Monday or Tuesday, with the best team from each day advancing to the final round on Wednesday.
Cousins David and Michael Christensen are defending champions and will play their first round on Tuesday at 12:40 PM. Farmington native Sammy Schmitz teamed up with Jesse Polk to finish second at last year’s tournament (Schmitz and Polk won the MGA Four-Ball in 2014). Schmitz and Polk will start their first round on Tuesday at 1:30 PM.
Former Lakeville South High School player Noah Rasinski played on the team that finished in third place last year. Rasinski and his teammate Taylor Zack will start their first round at 9:50 a.m. Monday.
Admission for spectators is free. For more information about the tournament, visit www.mngolf.org.
