





















In just over a month, the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world’s most popular cricket tournament, will begin phase two of the 2021 season. The six-week tournament was halted in mid-April when a deadly second wave of Covid-19 swept through India . Carnival kicks off again on September 19, and Disney+ Hotstar is getting ready for it in full swing. the Keno has been informed that the official streaming partner for the IPL in India expects close to Rs 750 crore (~US$100 million) in ad sales from the 2021 season onwards. That’s about the same amount it took from IPL 2020, the first season hit by Covid, and 3x what the industry



it would deserve. Coupled with the sale of television ads, Disney+ Hotstars mother The Walt Disney Company generated a whopping Rs 3,000 crore (US$404 million) of IPL 2020, a high-ranking source claims. Disney declined to participate in the story. The growth curve of Disney+ Hotstars ad revenue from IPL flattened between the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to the pandemic. That said, still expect to earn it Rs 1,200-1,500 crore (US$160 million-200 million) total ad sales in the year ending March 2021. TThe internal projection suggests growth of anywhere between 23-54% compared to the Rs 974.23 crore (~US$131 million) it earned last year. The company had



a net loss of Rs 361.8 crore (~US$49 million) for the year ended March 2020 in India, and a 45% increase in total sales to Rs 1,628 crore (~US$219 million), which includes both subscription and advertising sales. But the IPL isn’t the only thing Disney’s energy is focused on in India. While 50% of Disney+ Hotstars’ advertising revenue comes from IPL, the Keno has been informed that the company is working to reduce its reliance on cricket. It also wants to be more of a video-on-demand (SVOD) platform with subscriptions instead of video-on-demand (AVOD) for advertising, where revenues are very different from ad sales. The company has internally set two ambitious goals in this regard: Growing the number of paid subscribers in India from 35 million to 50 million by 2023. Increase the flow daily



of 45 minutes by 50%.

