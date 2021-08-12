Football training report: August 11

Event location: Moshofsky Center

Format: Walkthrough

Oregon’s regular offensive line rotation in 2020 involved six players, and these six ducks entering their second season together this fall are developing a sixth sense.

They also expect more help along the way from some of their young brothers.

Of Malasala Aumavae-Laulu Back from the injury that sidelined him in the spring, Oregon this preseason has all six regulars from last year on hand. In general, the first unit is George Moore , TJ Bass, Alex Forsyth , Ryan Walk and Steven Jones , from left to right, with Aumavae-Laulu on the right.

But it wasn’t uncommon this past week to see a freshman like… Jackson Powers Johnson or Kingsley Suamataia get reruns with those, a year Jonathan denis , Marcus Harper II , Logan Sagapolu and Faaope Laloulu made a strong early impression. And Dawson Jaramillo , who was the next man behind the six regulars last season, is also back in the mix.

“I think we have eight, nine guys that we can win with,” said Walk, Eugene’s former walk-on who earned a scholarship last fall. “That we can go out in any order and in any group and we are confident that we can go there and be successful.”

Jones said the young offensive linemen plunged into the mental side of the game last year to make up for lost practice reps due to the pandemic. Well, that’s paying off.

“It shows what many of them are doing,” he said. “So yeah, I think they’ll have a bigger role and we’ll be ready for a bigger rotation.”

Sophomore offensive tackle Steven Jones

For the veterans, versatility and communication were two areas of focus. Domestic players such as Walk, Forsyth and Powers-Johnson can play both guard and center, while Jones and Aumavae-Laulu tackle or guard. Harper a guard last season recently trained in the center and Moore has done a few reps on the guard.

Moore said knowing the basics of the guard helps him anticipate the teammate’s moves there when he’s in his natural tackle spot. And it gives him a better understanding of Oregon’s offense.

“That helps a lot,” he said. “It’s taken my game to a whole new level.”

A year ago, Oregon had the least experienced offensive line in the country, with a total of one career start among the returnees. Now the whole unit has a year of experience together and it shows.

Jones said he and Walk, who often play together on the right, are able to more quickly recognize and communicate what they see of defenses when they walk to the line before each game.

“We’ll say, ‘See that?'” Jones said. “And we’ll already know subconsciously, that’s the key we need to pick up. So we’re starting to get to that place.”

Freshman Offensive Guard Logan Sagapolu

Practice Observations: The Ducks will be in full pads for the first time on Thursday and have an unpadded walk-through on Wednesday, similar to a Thursday practice during the season. The practice was moved to the Moshofsky Center on Wednesday morning due to smoke from a forest fire in the area. Smoke began to clear from the area later in the day. The training sessions so far this preseason have been conducted in warm but not unusual conditions. For Thursday, temperatures are forecast to hit 100, although that’s a few degrees below the forecast made a few days ago.

Interviews after the training:

Senior Offensive Lineman George Moore

Junior Offensive Lineman Ryan Walk

Sophomore wide receiver Mycah Pittman

Freshman running back Trey Benson

Freshman wide receiver Troy Franklin