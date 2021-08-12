Tennessee football game vs Pittsburgh named the Johnny Majors Classic





Tennessees football games against Pittsburgh will be called the Johnny Majors Classic, which celebrates the coach at the helm of both programs for a combined 24 years. The Vols will host Pitt at 12 p.m. ET September 11 at Neyland Stadium on ESPN. And Tennessee will play in Pitt on September 10, 2022. The schools made the announcement on Wednesday. There will be in-game festivities and fans will be able to purchase Johnny Majors Classic apparel for the event. Tennessee and Pitt have not played since 1983, when Majors coached the Vols. Major, who? passed away June 3, 2020, was a legendary Tennessee player and coach and a member of College Football of Fame. And he coached Pitt to a national championship and an undefeated season in 1976. NEW FACE:Tennessee puts Alvin Kamara image on Neyland Stadium video card, replacing Jason Witten WHERE IS QB?:Brian Maurer absent from Tennessee training after dropping to fourth heat “Honoring Johnny Majors in this way creates another very special and unique element in an already special season as we celebrate the centenary of Neyland Stadium,” said Danny White, Tennessee athletics director. “I appreciate Pittsburgh’s collaboration in this area. It will be a momentous day for the Majors family, as well as for fans of both schools who appreciate the legacy of the Johnny Majors Hall of Fame.” Born in Lynchburg, Tennessee, Majors played for the Vols from 1953-56. He was the SEC Player of the Year in 1955 and 1956 and finished second in the Heisman Trophy behind Notre Dames Paul Hornung as a senior. Majors coached Tennessee from 1977-92, a record 116-62-8 with three SEC championships. He was forced to resign as coach in 1992 and replaced by Phillip Fulmer, his former assistant. Majors returned to Pitt to coach from 1993-96. In retirement, he lived in Knoxville with Mary Lynn Majors, his wife of 61. Reach Adam Sparks at [email protected] and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

