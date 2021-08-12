Sports
2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Odds: Expert Reveals Picks To Win, Teams To Fade
The Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorites to repeat as national champions in Caesars Sportsbook’s final 2022 college football odds. Alabama defeated the state of Ohio on January 11, claiming their sixth championship since 2009. Caesars lists the Crimson Tide as +260 favorites to win the 2022 CFP National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Another strong favorite to take home the hardware is Clemson at +400. The Tigers have played in four of the past six national championships. Three other favorites are Ohio State (+600), Georgia (+750) and Oklahoma (+750). All other teams are +3000 or higher. Before choosing the winners of the College Football Championship in 2022, you need to see what SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt has to say.
Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been providing analytics at all levels of football since 2007, and a former Louisiana-Lafayette running back. He knows the game from a player’s perspective.
Hunt enjoyed a dominant 2019 college football season. He took 116-79-2, bringing $2,976 down to $100 players, and capped it off with LSU -5.5 over Clemson in the national championship game. Anyone who follows him is way up.
Now Hunt has his sights set on finding value in the 2022 national football championship odds. You can only see Hunt’s best college football picks and CFP predictions on SportsLine.
Top 2022 College Football National Championship Predictions
Hunt typically finds value in supporting the Crimson Tide to win national championships. This year, however, it is different. While Alabama, currently at +260 to win this year’s title, has been dominant for more than a decade, there are far too many question marks, especially on the attacking side of the ball.
Offensively, the Tide will have to replace wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith, quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris, and a trio of key offensive linemen, including Alex Leatherwood, the first round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders. On the defensive side of the ball, Alabama has to replace Pat Surtain II and Christian Barmore.
These issues, combined with the returning talent in the SEC, have caused Hunt Alabama to fade into 2021-22.You can see the full list of college national football championship odds on SportsLine.
How To Make 2022 College Football National Championship Picks
Hunt is high on a juicy long shot from the Pac-12. You must see Hunt’s analysis and NCAA predictions before placing your own bet on the 2022 National Football Championship in college.
So what long shot will yield a juicy prize to win the 2022 College Football Championship? And what other teams offer value at their current championship odds for 2022? Visit SportsLine to see Hunt’s latest 2022 College Football Playoff odds and predictions for the national championship, all from the soccer pundit who generated $2,976 to $100 in profits in 2019, and invent.
2022 College Football National Championship Odds
Alabama Crimson Tide +260
Clemson Tigers +400
Ohio State Buckeyes +600
Georgia Bulldogs +750
Oklahoma Sooners +750
Iowa State Cyclones +3000
LSU Tigers +3000
Texas A&M Aggies +3000
Florida Gators +4000
Notre Dame Fighting Irish +4000
North Carolina tar chop +5000
Oregon Ducks +5000
Texas Longhorns +5000
USC Trojan Horses +5000
Wisconsin ties +5000
Miami FL Hurricanes +7500
Penn State Nittany Lions +7500
Cincinnati Bearcats +8000
Arizona State Sun Devils +10000
Maroon Tigers +10000
Indiana Hoosiers +10000
Iowa Hawkeyes +10000
Michigan Wolverines + 10000
Northwestern Wildcats +10000
Oklahoma State Cowboys +10000
Washington Huskies +10000
West Virginia Mountaineers +10000
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers +15000
Florida State Seminoles +15000
NC State Wolfpack +15000
Nebraska Cornhuskers +15000
Ole Miss Rebels +15000
Stanford Cardinal +15000
TCU Horned Frogs +15000
UCLA Bruins +15000
Utah Utes +15000
Virginia Tech Hokies +15000
Arkansas Razorbacks +20000
BYU Cougars +20000
Boise State Broncos +20000
Colorado Buffalo +20000
Kentucky Wildcats +20000
Freedom Flames +20000
Minnesota Golden Gophers +20000
Mississippi State Bulldogs +20000
Missouri Tigers +20000
Baylor Bears +25000
Boston College Eagles +25000
Kansas State Wildcats +25000
Louisiana Ragin Cajuns +25000
Pittsburgh Panthers +25000
Tennessee Volunteers +25000
Texas Tech Red Raiders +25000
UCF Knights +25000
Virginia Cavaliers +25000
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets +30000
Maryland Terrapins +30000
Michigan State Spartans +30000
Tulsa Golden Hurricane +30000
Arizona Wildcats +50000
Army Black Knights +50000
Ball State Cardinals +50000
Buffalo bulls +50000
Houston Cougars +50000
Illinois Fight Illini +50000
Louisville Cardinals +50000
Marshall Thundering Herd +50000
Memphis Tigers +50000
Oregon State Beavers +50000
Purdue Boilermakers +50000
SMU Mustangs +50000
San Diego State Aztecs +50000
San Jose State Spartans +50000
South Carolina Gamecocks +50000
UAB blazers +50000
Wake Forest Demon Deacons +50000
Washington State Cougars +50000
California Golden Bears +75000
Duke Blue Devils +75000
Nevada Wolf Pack +75000
Air Force Falcons +100000
Appalachian State Mountaineers +100000
Pirates of East Carolina +100000
Florida Atlantic Owls +100000
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors +100000
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs +100000
Navy Midshipmen +100000
Syracuse Orange +100000
UTSA Road Runners +100000
Vanderbilt Commodores +100000
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers +100000
Tulane Green Wave +150000
Georgia Southern Eagles +200000
Kansas Jayhawks +200000
South Florida Bulls +200000
Temple owls +200000
UNLV rebels +200000
Utah State Aggies +200000
Wyoming Cowboys +200000
Colorado State Rams +250000
Fresno State Bulldogs +250000
Georgia State Panthers +250000
North Texas Medium Green +250000
Toledo missiles +250000
West Michigan Broncos +250000
Red Wolves of the State of Arkansas +50000
Central Michigan Chippewas +500,000
Charlotte 49ers +500,000
East Michigan Eagles +50000
FIU Panthers +500,000
Kent State Gold Flashes +50000
Miami OH Redhawks +500,000
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders +500,000
New Mexico Lobos +50000
Northern Illinois Huskies +50000
Ohio Bobcats +50000
Riding Hutches +50000
South Alabama Jaguars +50000
Southern Miss Golden Eagles +500,000
Texas State Bobcats +500,000
Troy Trojan Horses +500,000
UTEP Miners +500,000
Akron Zips +1000000
Bowling Green Falcons +1000000
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks +1000000
New Mexico State Aggies +1000000
Ancient Dominion Monarchs +1000000
UConn Huskies +1000000
UMass Minutemen +1000000
