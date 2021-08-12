2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Odds: Expert Reveals Picks To Win, Teams To Fade





The Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorites to repeat as national champions in Caesars Sportsbook’s final 2022 college football odds. Alabama defeated the state of Ohio on January 11, claiming their sixth championship since 2009. Caesars lists the Crimson Tide as +260 favorites to win the 2022 CFP National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Another strong favorite to take home the hardware is Clemson at +400. The Tigers have played in four of the past six national championships. Three other favorites are Ohio State (+600), Georgia (+750) and Oklahoma (+750). All other teams are +3000 or higher. Before choosing the winners of the College Football Championship in 2022, you need to see what SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt has to say. Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been providing analytics at all levels of football since 2007, and a former Louisiana-Lafayette running back. He knows the game from a player’s perspective. Hunt enjoyed a dominant 2019 college football season. He took 116-79-2, bringing $2,976 down to $100 players, and capped it off with LSU -5.5 over Clemson in the national championship game. Anyone who follows him is way up. Now Hunt has his sights set on finding value in the 2022 national football championship odds. You can only see Hunt’s best college football picks and CFP predictions on SportsLine. Top 2022 College Football National Championship Predictions Hunt typically finds value in supporting the Crimson Tide to win national championships. This year, however, it is different. While Alabama, currently at +260 to win this year’s title, has been dominant for more than a decade, there are far too many question marks, especially on the attacking side of the ball. Offensively, the Tide will have to replace wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith, quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris, and a trio of key offensive linemen, including Alex Leatherwood, the first round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders. On the defensive side of the ball, Alabama has to replace Pat Surtain II and Christian Barmore. These issues, combined with the returning talent in the SEC, have caused Hunt Alabama to fade into 2021-22.You can see the full list of college national football championship odds on SportsLine. How To Make 2022 College Football National Championship Picks Hunt is high on a juicy long shot from the Pac-12. You must see Hunt’s analysis and NCAA predictions before placing your own bet on the 2022 National Football Championship in college. So what long shot will yield a juicy prize to win the 2022 College Football Championship? And what other teams offer value at their current championship odds for 2022? Visit SportsLine to see Hunt’s latest 2022 College Football Playoff odds and predictions for the national championship, all from the soccer pundit who generated $2,976 to $100 in profits in 2019, and invent. 2022 College Football National Championship Odds Alabama Crimson Tide +260

Clemson Tigers +400

Ohio State Buckeyes +600

Georgia Bulldogs +750

Oklahoma Sooners +750

Iowa State Cyclones +3000

LSU Tigers +3000

Texas A&M Aggies +3000

Florida Gators +4000

Notre Dame Fighting Irish +4000

North Carolina tar chop +5000

Oregon Ducks +5000

Texas Longhorns +5000

USC Trojan Horses +5000

Wisconsin ties +5000

Miami FL Hurricanes +7500

Penn State Nittany Lions +7500

Cincinnati Bearcats +8000

Arizona State Sun Devils +10000

Maroon Tigers +10000

Indiana Hoosiers +10000

Iowa Hawkeyes +10000

Michigan Wolverines + 10000

Northwestern Wildcats +10000

Oklahoma State Cowboys +10000

Washington Huskies +10000

West Virginia Mountaineers +10000

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers +15000

Florida State Seminoles +15000

NC State Wolfpack +15000

Nebraska Cornhuskers +15000

Ole Miss Rebels +15000

Stanford Cardinal +15000

TCU Horned Frogs +15000

UCLA Bruins +15000

Utah Utes +15000

Virginia Tech Hokies +15000

Arkansas Razorbacks +20000

BYU Cougars +20000

Boise State Broncos +20000

Colorado Buffalo +20000

Kentucky Wildcats +20000

Freedom Flames +20000

Minnesota Golden Gophers +20000

Mississippi State Bulldogs +20000

Missouri Tigers +20000

Baylor Bears +25000

Boston College Eagles +25000

Kansas State Wildcats +25000

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns +25000

Pittsburgh Panthers +25000

Tennessee Volunteers +25000

Texas Tech Red Raiders +25000

UCF Knights +25000

Virginia Cavaliers +25000

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets +30000

Maryland Terrapins +30000

Michigan State Spartans +30000

Tulsa Golden Hurricane +30000

Arizona Wildcats +50000

Army Black Knights +50000

Ball State Cardinals +50000

Buffalo bulls +50000

Houston Cougars +50000

Illinois Fight Illini +50000

Louisville Cardinals +50000

Marshall Thundering Herd +50000

Memphis Tigers +50000

Oregon State Beavers +50000

Purdue Boilermakers +50000

SMU Mustangs +50000

San Diego State Aztecs +50000

San Jose State Spartans +50000

South Carolina Gamecocks +50000

UAB blazers +50000

Wake Forest Demon Deacons +50000

Washington State Cougars +50000

California Golden Bears +75000

Duke Blue Devils +75000

Nevada Wolf Pack +75000

Air Force Falcons +100000

Appalachian State Mountaineers +100000

Pirates of East Carolina +100000

Florida Atlantic Owls +100000

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors +100000

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs +100000

Navy Midshipmen +100000

Syracuse Orange +100000

UTSA Road Runners +100000

Vanderbilt Commodores +100000

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers +100000

Tulane Green Wave +150000

Georgia Southern Eagles +200000

Kansas Jayhawks +200000

South Florida Bulls +200000

Temple owls +200000

UNLV rebels +200000

Utah State Aggies +200000

Wyoming Cowboys +200000

Colorado State Rams +250000

Fresno State Bulldogs +250000

Georgia State Panthers +250000

North Texas Medium Green +250000

Toledo missiles +250000

West Michigan Broncos +250000

Red Wolves of the State of Arkansas +50000

Central Michigan Chippewas +500,000

Charlotte 49ers +500,000

East Michigan Eagles +50000

FIU Panthers +500,000

Kent State Gold Flashes +50000

Miami OH Redhawks +500,000

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders +500,000

New Mexico Lobos +50000

Northern Illinois Huskies +50000

Ohio Bobcats +50000

Riding Hutches +50000

South Alabama Jaguars +50000

Southern Miss Golden Eagles +500,000

Texas State Bobcats +500,000

Troy Trojan Horses +500,000

UTEP Miners +500,000

Akron Zips +1000000

Bowling Green Falcons +1000000

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks +1000000

New Mexico State Aggies +1000000

Ancient Dominion Monarchs +1000000

UConn Huskies +1000000

UMass Minutemen +1000000

