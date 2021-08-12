UArizona Wheelchair Tennis Players in Paralympics





TUCSON (KVOA) – More than a dozen former, current and future athletes from the University of Arizona are proud to represent their nation at the Paralympic Games. That list includes UArizona wheelchair tennis head coach Brayn Barten. He is about to participate in his third Paralympic tennis match. Barten said he is proud to be a role model for others who are in wheelchairs. “Someone who might see me playing tennis with my handicap can encourage them to try it for themselves,” Barten said. “Sport is so important for our mental well-being.” Barten will represent Team USA in wheelchair tennis as a highly experienced athlete. He also participated in the 2012 London Games and the 2016 Rio Games. “Everyone has a unique situation,” Barten said, talking about some of the difficulties of playing tennis in a wheelchair, “My grip is very weak, so I stick the racket to my hand, so I’m stuck in a grip, so that’s a challenge in the beginning moving the chair the mobility is very strategic so have the strength to move the chair in a strong way [is important]. You can’t just go in, if someone hits the high ball over you, then the points are over, so I have to go in, recover and then hit the ball back.” Here is a list of UArizona athletes and their involvement in the Paralympic Games: Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team USA Darlene Hunter (Co-Team Captain) Third Paralympic Games Gold in 2016

Natalie Schneider (Co-Team Captain) Fourth Paralympic Games won gold in 2008 and 2016

Josie Aslakson (New University of Arizona Women’s Basketball Head Coach, graduating last semester) Paralympian First Time

Courtney Ryan (Assistant Coach University of Arizona Women’s Basketball (graduated 2015) first time Paralympian wheelchair tennis David Wagner five-time Paralympic. Two bronze, three silver and three gold

BryanBartenThree-time Paralympian (Head Coach of the University of Arizona Wheelchair Tennis Program)

Dana Mathewson two-time Paralympian (Graduated University of Arizona) Adaptive rowing Kaitlyn Verfeurth four-time Paralympic, tennis first three times. This time she goes as a rower who graduated from UArizona in 2013) Wheelchair rugby (reminder that our wheelchair rugby team is the current two-time defending champion!) Chuck Aoki third time Paralympic winner of Bronze (2012) winner of Silver (2016)

Chad Cohn third time Paralympic winner of Bronze (2012) winner of Silver (2016) (current head coach of the University of Arizona wheelchair rugby program)

Lee Fredette two-time 2016 Paralympic Silvers winner

Josh Wheeler two-time Paralympic winner of Silver 2016 (full-time students at the University of Arizona)

Daisuke Ikezaki two-time Paralympic winner of bronze 2016 (Team Japan)

