El Paso hockey team was born from the curiosity of a blind child and a fearless coach
EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Mooses are a blind inline hockey team ready to take the sport to a whole new level.
The Mooses started nine years ago because of the curiosity of a blind seven-year-old and a fearless coach who was willing to break existing boundaries.
Mickayla Biddle was that 7-year-old; she was born blind. Growing up, she attended her father’s hockey games, which made her want to follow in his footsteps.
I can’t see anything, so I thought, what’s going on there, what are they doing? said Biddle.
Her father asked me, ‘Can Mickalya come and play?’ — and I said that was no problem, said Danny Guard, coach of the El Paso Mooses. And he said, ‘Well Dan, she’s blind’ and I thought about it for about 5 seconds and I said, ‘Well, it’s okay, we can do that, no problem’ and we’ve been doing it ever since.
The sport works through a lot of communication.
If a blind player can’t get it through his vision, how do they get it? Guard asked and then replied: They get it by sound and also by touch, so we’ve set up tactile and oral components to make things known to blind players and that’s how we play.
The coach devised a special sound system that places a different sounding siren inside the puck, and at each goal, so players know where to go and what move to make.
We know how to pay attention to our hearing, so I can usually pinpoint any sound, explains Carina Nuez, an El Paso Mooses player.
After nine years of perfecting the system, the Mooses now have 14 players, eight of whom are completely blind and one visually impaired.
David Fierro was born visually impaired and told ABC-7 that it has gotten progressively worse over the past 10 to 15 years. That’s why hockey and being part of this team means so much to him.
I didn’t think I would ever exercise or be active again, Fierro said. It makes me feel good to do something, you know, like I never thought I could ever do this, like I’m proud, I love my teammates, I feel part of something, something good and something that could be bigger.
Bigger, is exactly the plan.
Starting in the fall, the team plans to travel to other cities to introduce the sport to more players and help establish the game nationally.
The ultimate goal is to make the sport an event at the 2028 Paralympic Games.
But for current players, they already score goals every time they roll on the rink.
I feel like I want to show people that I can play a sport and that it can be adapted for blind players, Nuez said.
The El Paso Mooses is not just for the blind or partially sighted.
They encourage everyone to come and play regardless of your eyesight, but once you enter the rink everyone will play blind.
If you want to be part of the team they have all the information you can visit their website by clicking here or you can also contact Coach Dan Guard at 915-252-1678.
