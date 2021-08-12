More pickleball courts possible





GRAND JUNCTION, Col. The Grand Junction community has identified the need for more pickleball jobs, and for those who don’t know what pickleball is, maybe it’s time to find out. Director of Grand Junction Parks and Recreation, Ken Sherbenou, says, “Pickleball is definitely one of the fastest growing sports in participation in the public recreation world.” The paddle sport combines badminton, table tennis and tennis with two to four players, and it’s all part of the city’s plan. “We have just adopted a new park and a master plan for recreation open space in January 2021,” Sherbenou said. More than 3,000 people were involved in the PROS Master Plan, but it takes a community to decide the pickleball plan. Sherbenou says, “We would convert the four tennis courts we have here in Lincoln Park into 8-12 pickleball courts.” But when it happens, tennis isn’t going anywhere. “This plan that we are putting forward as part of the 2022 budget we are proposing to City Council would build four new tennis courts at Canyon View. So we estimate the total project cost between the Canyon View phase and Lincoln Park to be about $1.6 million,” Sherbenou said. There will be a maximum of 16 tennis courts and a maximum of 20 pickleball courts, but it will require money that will not be earned until next year. “The bulk of the lion’s share of the dollars for that 1.6 million will come from those new marijuana revenues that we expect in 2022,” Sherbenou said. The first phase of the project would use new technology from new marijuana taxes to illuminate the remaining 12 tennis courts at Canyon View. Sherbenou says, “It’s our first release of this new community funding source.”

