Sports
White Sox vs. Twins – Game Recap – August 11, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS — Rookie Bailey Ober shut the White Sox offside in the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered and the Minnesota Twins in last place won another run of a playoff candidate by beating Chicago 1-0 on Wednesday.
Minnesota won two-of-three against AL Central-leading Chicago after taking three-of-four in Houston, which leads the AL West.
Caleb Thielbar (4-0), Juan Minaya and Alex Colom worked 3 2/3 hitless innings to replace Ober, with Colom retired the last three for his seventh save in 11 chances.
It was great, Polanco said of the wins against the White Sox and Astros. This team is capable of many good things. We have really good young talent and we just go out and try to win every day.
Jos Ruiz (1-2) gave Polancos a homerun in the sixth, his lone inning of relief. Reynaldo Lpez threw three scoreless innings as the opener after the White Sox put lefthander Carlos Rodn on the 10-day injured list before the game and changed their rotation.
I think he threw well overall, Chicago manager Tony La Russa said of Lpez. Had to stand up for the occasion and make pitches a few times. It was just a well-played game, both sides, all day.
Lpez, a starter during his first five Major League seasons, could be the main substitute while Rodn is on the injured list. Eight of his 10 appearances for Chicago this season have been from the bullpen.
You feel a little sad about the situation with Carlos, Lpez said. At the same time, you appreciate the opportunity the team gives you. I tried to do my best.
Chicago started the day with a 10 1/2 game lead in the Central, built largely from their results against Minnesota and the rest of the division. The White Sox went 13-6 against the Twins this season and are 37-25 in division play.
After losing the series opener 11-1, the Twins bounced back with some strong starts from rookies.
Griffin Jax struckout 10 batters on Tuesday. Starting against Chicago for the fifth time in 13 starts this season, Ober gave up six hits and one walk with six strikeouts.
You go back and you look at your past forays and see what has worked, what has been successful and what has not, and you try to base your game plan on that, Ober said. Today I felt like most of the time I was doing what I wanted to do and good things were happening.
POLANCO SURGING
Polancos’ home run was his 21st of the season, one of the highest points of his career in 2019. He added a triple from the wall into rightfield in the eighth and now hits .345 with seven homeruns in his last 14 games.
FIELD OF DREAMS CHANGES
Rodn was scheduled to start Thursday’s Field of Dreams game in Iowa against the New York Yankees. Instead, Lance Lynn is pushed back to start.
La Russa announced that he will miss Thursday’s game to attend a relative’s funeral. Miguel Cairo will lead the team.
TRAINERS ROOM
White Sox: C Yasmani Grandal was sent to Double-A Birmingham to begin a rehabilitation assignment. Grandal, who hit .188 this season with 14 homeruns and 38 RBI in 63 games, has been out since July 6 with a torn tendon in his left knee. … RHP Matt Foster was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to replace Rodns on the roster. … SS Tim Anderson, 3B Yon Moncada and CF Luis Robert all got a rest day. Robert had played two games after coming back from the 60-day injured list.
Twins: 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring) was out of the lineup on Wednesday, but Baldelli said he felt good after being the DH in Tuesday’s game. Donaldson was available from the bench and will be in the field on Friday. … Baldelli said he had gotten good reports of rehabilitating RHP’s Randy Dobnak (right middle finger strain) and Luke Farrell (right oblique strain) after throwing bullpen sessions. They will be throwing again on Friday.
NEXT ONE
White Sox: Lynn (10-3, 2.04 ERA) will start Thursday on the field built for Kevin Costner’s 1989 film. Hes allowed one point or less in six of his last seven outings. New York starts left-handed Andrew Heaney (7-8, 5.45).
Twins: Michael Pineda (4-7, 3.83) begins the opener of a three-game home series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Pineda has lost his last two starts, giving up four earned runs in 10 innings.
——
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/recap/_/gameId/401228763
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]