White Sox vs. Twins – Game Recap – August 11, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Rookie Bailey Ober shut the White Sox offside in the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered and the Minnesota Twins in last place won another run of a playoff candidate by beating Chicago 1-0 on Wednesday.

Minnesota won two-of-three against AL Central-leading Chicago after taking three-of-four in Houston, which leads the AL West.

Caleb Thielbar (4-0), Juan Minaya and Alex Colom worked 3 2/3 hitless innings to replace Ober, with Colom retired the last three for his seventh save in 11 chances.

It was great, Polanco said of the wins against the White Sox and Astros. This team is capable of many good things. We have really good young talent and we just go out and try to win every day.

Jos Ruiz (1-2) gave Polancos a homerun in the sixth, his lone inning of relief. Reynaldo Lpez threw three scoreless innings as the opener after the White Sox put lefthander Carlos Rodn on the 10-day injured list before the game and changed their rotation.

I think he threw well overall, Chicago manager Tony La Russa said of Lpez. Had to stand up for the occasion and make pitches a few times. It was just a well-played game, both sides, all day.

Lpez, a starter during his first five Major League seasons, could be the main substitute while Rodn is on the injured list. Eight of his 10 appearances for Chicago this season have been from the bullpen.

You feel a little sad about the situation with Carlos, Lpez said. At the same time, you appreciate the opportunity the team gives you. I tried to do my best.

Chicago started the day with a 10 1/2 game lead in the Central, built largely from their results against Minnesota and the rest of the division. The White Sox went 13-6 against the Twins this season and are 37-25 in division play.

After losing the series opener 11-1, the Twins bounced back with some strong starts from rookies.

Griffin Jax struckout 10 batters on Tuesday. Starting against Chicago for the fifth time in 13 starts this season, Ober gave up six hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

You go back and you look at your past forays and see what has worked, what has been successful and what has not, and you try to base your game plan on that, Ober said. Today I felt like most of the time I was doing what I wanted to do and good things were happening.

POLANCO SURGING

Polancos’ home run was his 21st of the season, one of the highest points of his career in 2019. He added a triple from the wall into rightfield in the eighth and now hits .345 with seven homeruns in his last 14 games.

FIELD OF DREAMS CHANGES

Rodn was scheduled to start Thursday’s Field of Dreams game in Iowa against the New York Yankees. Instead, Lance Lynn is pushed back to start.

La Russa announced that he will miss Thursday’s game to attend a relative’s funeral. Miguel Cairo will lead the team.

TRAINERS ROOM

White Sox: C Yasmani Grandal was sent to Double-A Birmingham to begin a rehabilitation assignment. Grandal, who hit .188 this season with 14 homeruns and 38 RBI in 63 games, has been out since July 6 with a torn tendon in his left knee. … RHP Matt Foster was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to replace Rodns on the roster. … SS Tim Anderson, 3B Yon Moncada and CF Luis Robert all got a rest day. Robert had played two games after coming back from the 60-day injured list.

Twins: 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring) was out of the lineup on Wednesday, but Baldelli said he felt good after being the DH in Tuesday’s game. Donaldson was available from the bench and will be in the field on Friday. … Baldelli said he had gotten good reports of rehabilitating RHP’s Randy Dobnak (right middle finger strain) and Luke Farrell (right oblique strain) after throwing bullpen sessions. They will be throwing again on Friday.

NEXT ONE

White Sox: Lynn (10-3, 2.04 ERA) will start Thursday on the field built for Kevin Costner’s 1989 film. Hes allowed one point or less in six of his last seven outings. New York starts left-handed Andrew Heaney (7-8, 5.45).

Twins: Michael Pineda (4-7, 3.83) begins the opener of a three-game home series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Pineda has lost his last two starts, giving up four earned runs in 10 innings.

——