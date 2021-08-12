Three Giants of West Indies Cricket retired from Test Cricket





On August 12, 1991, Jeff Dujon, Malcom Marshall and Sir Vivian Richards announced that three of the greatest cricketers the world has ever seen announced their retirement from cricket. The names sparked fear in the hearts of the opposition and when these three played there was absolute carnage. The trio’s stats are inspiring, influencing and daring. Fans have seen greats come and go, inspiring everyone with their skills, talents and performances, but West Indian players had a certain amount of class in their play. Players who dominated the 1980s, Dujon, Marshall and Richards announced their Test retirement together after playing their last game for the West Indies. To date, the Caribbean has not recovered from retirement as their departure marked the end of the West Indies’ dominance in cricket. The trio pioneered performances in the 1980s and while Dujon and Richards flickered and made their statements with the bat, Marshall ripped wickets apart with his fiery pace. The trio played their final Test against England at the Kennington Oval in London. In the last game of the five-game series, England won the last Test, resulting in a 2-2 draw. The trio say goodbye to Test cricket, leaving records broken by the next generation. Peter Jeffery Leroy Dujon, known to everyone as Jeff Dujon, was one of the great wicketkeepers for the West Indies because it was not easy to catch deliveries or make catches at the speed the Windies bowlers used to bowl. Gloves aside, Dujon was a handy lower order batsman. Inspired by Rod Marsh, Dujon went on to emulate Marsh and Pakistani Wasim Bari in terms of layoffs. Shorter than most of the West Indies squad, Dujon made up for it with his insane athleticism with the gloves. In a 10-year career, in 81 games played for the West Indies, Dujon won 272 glove-battles. In his illustrious career, Dujon played 81 exhibition games and 169 ODIs. In Tests, Dujon has scored five centuries and 16 half centuries, scoring 3,332 runs with a high score of 139. Malcom Marshall, one of the greatest bowlers in Test cricket. Although his action was criticized for being too open, his actions had methods that could tear wickets apart. Whether it was outswing to inswing, Marshall gave every batsman he encountered a rough time. From scary bouncers to crushing legcutters on dusty wickets, Marshall was the jack of all trades. In his illustrious career, Marshall also played 81 Test matches, scoring 1,810 runs and claiming 376 wickets, including 22 fifers and four ten-wicket-hauls. Sir Vivian Richards, a man of class, a fantastic batsman and batting style with absolute swagger. Aggressiveness along with devastating strike performance that would shake the opposition. Richards was not a player to back down, especially when the chips ran out, he would let his bat do the talking. Poor bowlers were duly punished and the only job of the fielders was to get the ball off the boundary rope. Richards never wore a helmet, some of his swagger and a true entertainer for the fans. In a career stretching from 1974 to 1991, Richards amassed 8,540 runs in 121 Tests played, including 24 centuries, three double centuries and 45 half-centuries at a 50.24 average. The trio made their individualistic skills known, but as a team, the West Indian side was almost invincible. Get all the IPL news and cricket score here

