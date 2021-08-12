Catamount Football 2021 Fall Update #3 August 11

Cullowhee, North Carolina The sixth practice Wednesday of the 2021 preseason fall camp for the Catamount football team featured the first day in full pads as the squad worked for two and a half hours, using 26 periods of different full-contact scrimmage scenarios.

WCU’s offense raised the level on Wednesday, with several players finding the end zone during various exercises. Recurring sophomore freshman traffic jams Mikai Stanley and Tyree Nelson both broke down strong rushes in the run game, with transfers from upperclassmen Kenny Benjamin and TJ Jones with flashes making them highly sought after additions to the WCU backfield.

The Catamounts continued to spin quarterbacks in the backfield with the trio of graduate transfers Rogan Wells , red shirt sophomore Carlos Davis and sophomore freshmen Kason Lincke divide most of the reps into team sessions. They continued to work the ball to a bevy of wide receivers with various receptions in practice, including notable catches by fifth-year senior Daquan Patten and sophomore freshmen Keenan Hambrick in team exercises, with real freshmen Toler Keigley and Miller DeArmond making athletic catches during unit exercises.

“The offensive line, they love that first day in full pads when they can fire the ball. And the skill players, who are trying to see who can win in space and make guys miss. We had a few guys who did that today and created some explosive plays and that’s nice to see,” said the WCU’s offensive coordinator Quay Bell after Wednesday’s workout. “

In defense, transfer defensive back Cameron McCutcheon had an interception to accompany a pass breakup during exercises, with veteran Nickelback Curtis Roach collecting a choice of deflected pass between just some of the defensive highlights.

“I think today was a solid day,” said Justin Hinds , the WCU’s defensive coordinator. “Every time you go from ‘pop’ to full tackle, guys still tend to break it down rather than go and take that shot through the tackle. But I think it was a solid day.”

Hinds added: “It was running a little hot and we were chasing them a little bit. I’ve said from the start that I wanted to push them today and we’ve pushed them today to see what they’ll be able to do when it gets a little hot, and if you’re a little tired how do you react. I thought the defense responded and answered the bell and I was very happy with how they acted today.”

Following Wednesday’s practice, the Catamounts enjoy their first preseason day off on Thursday before returning for helmet-only practice Friday morning. This Saturday, August 14, the Catamounts took to the grass for the fall camp’s first scrimmage during a special Western Carolina faculty and staff day at Whitmire Stadium with all WCU faculty and staff invited to the west side of the stadium for the free scrimmage.

All WCU preseason soccer practices are open to the public. However, it is respectfully requested that spectators observe from the seating area of ​​the stadium and for safety reasons not stand on the pitch or sidelines, and maintain physical distance from the team at all times.Practice times are subject to change.

Both season and singles tickets for the WCU 2021 home schedule are on sale now through the Catamount Athletics ticket office on the first floor of the Ramsey Center; by phone at (828) 227-2401; and online at CatamountSports.com. In addition, to secure the parking lot for 2021 football matches and access to hospitality events on match day, you must become a member of the Catamount Club. For more information about the Catamount Club and supporting scholarships for student athletes, contact their office at (828) 227-3047.

Training schedule Catamount football preseason 2021:

Thursday 12 Aug No training (day off)

Fri, Aug 13 Exercise #7 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (Helmets)

Sat, Aug 14 Scrimmage #1 (WCU Faculty/Staff Day) 9:00 a.m. 11:30 a.m. (full pads)

Sun 15 Aug No training (team photo day)

Mon Aug 16 Exercise #9 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (Upper Work)

Tue, Aug 17 Exercise #10 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (full pads)

Wed, Aug 18 Exercise #11 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (full pads)

Thursday 19 Aug No training (day off)

Fri, Aug 20 Exercise #12 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (helmets)

Sat, Aug 21 Scrimmage #2 (WCU Student Day) 6:00 PM 8:30 PM (full pads)

Sun 22 Aug WCU Student-Athlete Welcome Back Event

Mon Aug 23 First day of fall classes at WCU

* Practice times are subject to change

Important dates in Catamount Athletics / Catamount Football:

Saturday 14 August – WCU Faculty & Staff Scrimmage Day at Whitmire Stadium

Friday 20 August Freshman Walk-in Day Western Carolina University (9 am)

Saturday 21 August – Western Carolina University Student Scrimmage Day at Whitmire Stadium (6:00 PM)

Monday 23 August First day of class for the fall semester

Saturday September 4 2021 Catamount Football Season and Home Opener vs. Eastern Kentucky

friday 17 sept The Bob Waters Memorial Laurel Ridge Country Club Waynesville, NC