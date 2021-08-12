Morris named Northwood Boys hockey head coach | News, Sports, Jobs





LAKE PLACID — Mark Morris is the new head coach of the Northwood School boys’ hockey team, the school announced Tuesday. Morris will take over a program that will play in the newly established Prep Hockey Conference, which will showcase six of North America’s best hockey programs in schools. Morris joined Northwood in 1976 and returned to the school in 2004 as the head coach of the boys’ hockey team, leading the school into its first season with 40 wins. Before taking over as head coach, Morris was the head coach of the Saint Lawrence University men’s hockey team from 2016 to 2019. He was also the head coach of the Clarkson University team from 1988 to 2002. During his tenure at Clarkson, Morris’ team won 306 games, lost 156 and tied 42 draws. He was twice named Eastern College Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. In 2006, Morris became the head coach of the Manchester Monarchs, a former team in the American Hockey League. He set a record of 339-223-67 during his time with the Monarchs. Morris coached the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL and was an assistant for the Florida Panthers in the National Hockey League. “As impressive as his breadth of experience and W/L record is, it’s more important at our age level that Mark is truly one of the best teachers of the game,” Northwood School Head Mike Maher said in a statement. “If hockey enthusiasts watch one of his purposeful and joyful drills every day, they will appreciate his ability to convey the intricacies of individual skills and team strategies. At every level he has coached, the players stay on the same page and compete with intensity, character and sportsmanship.” Chadd Cassidy held the position until July before leaving school to become the head coach and general manager of the Omaha Lancers, a junior hockey team in the United States Hockey League. “As a former student athlete and coach at the Northwood School, I am fortunate to have first-hand experience of the school’s unwavering commitment to both personal growth and the creation of cohesive teams,” Morris said in a statement. “Northwood’s focus on integrity and a commitment to excellence are some of the many reasons the school holds a special place in my heart, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to serve as a hockey coach and mentor to continue its rich tradition.” to let grow.” Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

