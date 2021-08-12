Laura Gordon: Let’s give medals to the real heroes





The Olympics have reached the finish line and I have to say I got quite emotional watching those brilliant young athletes on the podium.

It is such a powerful moment to see them in the spotlight as they are rewarded for years of sacrifice, dedication, discipline and training. But there are always bummers, and if medals were awarded for being a bummer, Piers Morgan would win gold – which is apparently the only medal that matters.

Traditionally, he was in a Twitter storm, this time for saying that we “must stop pretending that bronze is an achievement worthy of a national celebration”. It made me so angry. He reportedly came back and posted a congratulatory message to 13-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown who won bronze – and I should think so too. I looked at the talented skateboarder and couldn’t believe that someone so young could perform at that level as a Team GB representative. READ MORE: We should all find time to do our bit for society She may not have won gold, but she still broke records as she is now the youngest medalist at Britain’s Summer Games, which is an incredible achievement. Then there are husband and wife Laura and Jason Kenny, Olympic cyclists, who won silver. Jason became the most successful British Olympian overtaking Sir Chris Hoy, while Laura previously won four golds – they look delighted and are true examples of determination and perseverance. The author, presenter and champion table tennis player Matthew Syed – someone I admire very much – was one of many who pulled out Morgan’s brash remarks, which I was delighted to see. He also spoke about contemporary culture and the contrast between hard-working Olympians and the “celebrity mediocrity” that often seems to be more celebrated. Unfortunately, it’s true, and a combination of social media and reality television helped that. It got me thinking about unsung heroes in other walks of life who don’t get the recognition they deserve. For example, let’s take a look at the bright minds in business. That’s where you’ll find the real influencers of today, but you won’t always know because they don’t always shout about it, have a huge social media following or have a prominent public profile. But just like sportsmen and women, many of today’s business leaders, especially those I’ve been fortunate enough to work with, almost certainly earn medals. READ MORE: Menopause Shouldn’t Be a No-Go Topic They are hardworking, dedicated, disciplined, methodical and thus personally invested in what they do. They do it for the long haul, often sacrificing personal time for their business, and are often motivated not by the prospects of their own success, but by their people. I recently worked with a business executive whose business proved to be a real challenge. It was a hard blow, it cost an enormous amount of time and money, and as a result, he had begun to fall in love with a company he was once passionate about. The obvious choice would have been to cut his losses and walk away, but he refused because he really cared so much about his people, so he fought tooth and nail to make it a success and keep their jobs safe. to keep. His associates will probably never know how much effort he put in at a time when liquidation may have been a more attractive, even wiser, prospect. That’s commitment now. Give that man a medal. I leave you with a task for today. Look around you. Your bosses, your colleagues, the team members you delegate to. Your family. Your friends. Who in your life would you award a medal to? Who doesn’t always get the recognition they deserve? Look around you and appreciate them because they are the real heroes. Laura Gordon is CEO Coach and Group Chair at Vistage International, a global leadership development network for CEOs

