Phillies vs. Dodgers: Cody Bellinger victimizes Kyle Gibson and Phils

The Phillies beat the big green spots on the weather radar, but they couldn’t beat the team in gray and blue uniforms on Wednesday night.

And adding injury to the insult of a second loss in as many nights to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Phils may have lost one of their most vital players to a possible concussion.

Catcher JT Realmuto left the 8-2 loss in the bottom of the first inning after clearing two foul balls from his facemask in the top of the inning.

Players who exit games after a blow to the head will immediately follow the MLB-mandated concussion protocol. It’s not clear when Realmuto will return to the lineup, but losing him for some time will be a blow to the team as it tries to keep its share – yes, share – of the NL East’s top spot.

“He is questionable from day to day,” manager Joe Girardi said after the game. “We will have to see how he is tomorrow, just wait and see. He passed the tests and we are waiting for the results from MLB tomorrow.”

Realmuto’s absence was palpable in Wednesday night’s loss. The Phils trailed by only one run in the top of the seventh when the Dodgers scored twice against Kyle Gibson. The righthander gave up a single, hit a batter and walked again in the inning. But he was also let down by his defense when an error by Alec Bohm, who played first base in place of the injured Rhys Hoskins, and a passed ball by Andrew Knapp, who replaced Realmuto, caused him to two points could be scored.

Ironically, the Phillies had played an excellent defense earlier in the game, with corner outfielders Andrew McCutchen and Bryce Harper making big plays in a close game.

“Defense is very important,” said Girardi. “I still believe that you win this game pitching and defending and if you give a team like the Dodgers extra outs you are asking for a lot of trouble.”

While the Phillies have lost to the Dodgers twice in a row, the Atlanta Braves have won two in a row against the Cincinnati Reds. The Phils’ two game lead over the Braves is now gone. The two teams are tied atop the NL East with the New York Mets one game back.

“It’s what you’re going through,” Girardi said. “We have to play well.”

Offensively, the Phils have only 13 hits in two games against the Dodgers and 12 of those are singles. They hit 24 times. Bryce Harper, who came on fire in the series, has cooled down. He is 0 for 6 with four strikeouts and two walks in the first two games of the series, which ends on Thursday-afternoon.

“We didn’t wave the bats off as well as we were,” Girardi said, referring to the eight-game winning streak the Phillies had in the series. “We’ve been through this before and we’ve always come back. So you’re looking forward to tomorrow and hopefully we’ll get the bats going and win one of these three games with the Dodgers.”

A day after losing a crossing Aaron Nola in the fourth inning to a downpour and delay of an hour and 44 minutes, the Phils took no chances with a bad weather forecast. They kept Gibson off his scheduled start and kept him in a waiting pattern until the rains came and went. Relievers Connor Brogdon and Hector Neris took the first two innings and held the Dodgers scoreless before the skies opened up and resulted in a 53-minute delay.

Gibson eventually took the mound and led off the top of the third inning of a scoreless game.

He got some help from McCutchen — he shot Will Smith while trying to change a single into a double — to get out of the third inning unscathed, but he gave up three runs in the fourth inning.

Gibson opened that frame with a four-pitch walk to Corey Seager, then went toe-to-toe with Cody Bellinger for 13 pitches before giving up a two-run homer.

After Bellinger’s homer, Gibson gave up an one-out single to AJ Pollock and a two-out double to opposing pitcher David Price, which put him 3-0 behind.

The Phils took two runs off the Dodgers’ lead in the bottom of the fourth when Ronald Torreyes delivered a two-out, two-run single, but Price, surviving the rain delay, caused Odubel Herrera to fly into the deep center to finish the collection.

The Dodgers went to their bullpen in the fifth and that unit delivered five scoreless innings, in addition to the 5 scoreless innings it delivered in Tuesday-evening’s win.

“We couldn’t get through what we did (Tuesday) because it would have endangered our bullpen,” Girardi said of the decision to hold Gibson back as the weather cleared up.

He didn’t take comfort in the fact that the strategy worked.

“We didn’t win, that’s the bottom line,” he said.

