‘If Sachin got injured, I would never get an Indian visa’: Shoaib Akhtar recalls a joke that went wrong during India tour in 2007 | Cricket





In cricket there is perhaps no greater rivalry than between India and Pakistan. When the two neighboring countries compete in a cricket match, it is nothing more than a spectacle. While these matches have now become a rare occurrence and only take place during ICC events, there was a time when both countries visited the other nation for a tour. Several former Pakistani cricketers have admitted to having a great time touring India and legendary speedster Shoaib Akhtar is one of them. During a recent interaction with Sportskeeda, Akhtar recalled an anecdote from their 2007 tour. The players of cricket teams from India and Pakistan gathered at an awards ceremony in which he tried to lift Sachin Tendulkar for fun. However, the master slipped from his grasp and fell. Also read: Will Rahul Dravid be Team India’s next coach? What happened next, the Rawalpindi Express tells: If there is one country after Pakistan where I have received a lot of love, it is India. I have many fond memories of my visits to India. During the 2007 tour there was an awards ceremony. So there was clearly a get-together after the function. As usual, I wanted to do something different. So I tried to lift Sachin Tendulkar just for fun. I managed to lift it, but then it slipped out of my hands. Tendulkar fell down, not so bad, but I thought to myself I’m dead. I was afraid that if Sachin Tendulkar got unfit or injured, I would never get an Indian visa. The Indians would never allow me to come back to the land or burn me alive. Akhtar further stated that Tendulkar was fine after he fell and later hammered Indian battle legend Pakistan in the bilateral series. When he fell, I really thought I was ready for life. I remember Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh were there too and they said to me what are you doing man? And I replied that I don’t really know, it just happened. So then I went and hugged Tendulkar and asked him if he was okay. Fortunately, he said he was fine. “Then I told him that if something had happened it could have caused me major problems, especially with the media and all the fans in India. Tendulkar hammered us later in the series. At that point I wished he was unfit, Aktar added.

