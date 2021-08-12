Sports
Carroll football adapts to full pads, working towards Saturday scrimmage | Carroll College
HELENA Just over two weeks separate Carroll football from the start of the fall 2021 season. Co-champions of the Spring Frontier Conference, the Saints are in their fall camp for a week.
Wednesday represented Carrolls third day in full pads as the program began building slowly towards that plateau.
It’s always slower and it’s always hotter and they’re always getting more tired, Saints head coach Troy Purcell said of the first few days in pads. It’s just always the way it is. I don’t know why putting on pants makes that possible. I don’t know if it’s a mental issue. Just gotta get through today. We gave the older boys some free time today. Would hit hard on Thursday and Friday.
Top quarterbacks Devan Bridgewater and Chase Coyle took part in several drills during Wednesday’s practice, but when it came to 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, freshmen Jack Prka and Marcus Wittman filled the majority of reps. .
Already seven practice sessions, Carroll has completed most of his offensive and defensive setup work, but will continue to build up to a scrimmage on Saturday where Purcell hopes the team will pull it all together.
Well, get everything installed by Friday and then see what we like, what we were good at, Purcell said. Well, play that on Saturday at the scrimmage. Purple against purple, gold against gold, mix it all up and make sure you have a good mix. We know where to go, now let’s dig deeper into the concepts and why.
Carroll’s Fall Camp Roster Contains 105 Names mostly returnees but also a healthy amount of incoming freshmen. Both Prka and Wittman looked solid in the quarterback position on Wednesday, completing several throws along the way, while other newcomers participated in various capacities.
Guys like Easton Durham and Max Lehman are also new to the roster and want to impress during camp.
The quarterback position with Marcus Wittman and Jack Prka, I think they’re doing really well… I think we’ve got some good, young offensive linemen who are really starting to shine and starting to understand what’s going on, said Purcell. We have a good group of recipients. I think the whole recruiting class was pretty special, and the same on the defensive side with guys standing up. There are some mature bodies out there that have a chance to play at the beginning, in the middle or towards the end [of the season]. They are quite talented kids.
For now, football is the number 1 priority for the players. The fall courses don’t start for another two weeks and during that time it’s all about football. Having that much time to focus solely on football before school starts again is especially helpful for freshmen who are still adjusting to campus.
It just builds the culture… These kids are gathered on campus, the routine, the locker room smells; especially the freshmen coming in, Purcell said. Then when school starts, we really need to organize our time.
The Saints scrimmage on Saturday marks the two-week period before the season starts. It includes live tackling and will go head-to-head for the first time this fall. That opportunity will act as a sort of yardstick for the Carrolls coaching staff as to where the team is developing in the run-up to the season.
The scrimmage will tell us more, Purcell said. Our boys are playing hard and that’s what I want to see on Saturday. I want to see guys play hard. Lots of communication and guys playing hard, running to the ball. Just develop that game mentality. That is what they were aiming for. After Saturday I have a better feel for that with live tackling and moving the ball.
