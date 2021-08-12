Bulldogs tennis reload for 2021 season





LAPEL They’re not just any good tennis team. They are a good tennis program. Amid the annual graduations, the Lapels boys’ team has continued to find a way to stay on top. Heading into the 2021 season, Lapel has won eight straight section titles and seven straight Madison County crowns. It got seven seniors from last year’s team, including three who contributed full-time to the varsity. Still, there’s good reason the Bulldogs will be in the mix to continue their streak. Second year student Jacob Erwin was 16-7 in number 1 singles last year. Coming off an 18-7 campaign, Junior Isaac Bair is back at number 2. The Bulldogs also return the No. 1 doubles team of seniors Corbin Renihan and Landon Bair. They combined to go 16-2 in 2020. I think we can still have some depth, said Justin Coomer in his 12th season as head coach. Our top four guys are back playing number 1 and number 2 singles and number 1 doubles, but number 3 singles and number 2 doubles can be many different people. Most of those guys are inexperienced. It will take some time to figure that part out. Lapel graduated Camden Gooding in singles and Nick Thalls-Ian Bailey duet in doubles. Of those hoping to fill the gaps, Coomer has a few guys who had spot duty at varsity last season, including juniors Grant Humerickhouse and Dakota Kimmerling. Mason Poynter is another junior who could find his place in the lineup. Shyam Lewis is a sophomore who is expected to be in the race.

We still have six to eight guys who are capable of playing in those spots, Coomer added.

Although seven graduated, Coomer said his group is the largest he’s ever had.

There are 24 students for the team and only three are seniors; Luke Loller joins Landon Bair and Renihan as members of the class.

Coomer added that there is also a large group of eighth-graders on the high school team, giving the potential of an even larger contingent in 2022.

The coach helped start the high school program 10 years ago, and it has paid off, providing aspiring high school players with much-needed court experience.

It was insane to coach a varsity sport where kids don’t touch a racket until their first day of high school, Coomer said. With a team for sixth, seventh-

and eighth graders, they are three years ahead of the game against other schools we play that don’t have a high school team.

Lapel would start his season at home, Monday, August 16, against New Castle. Tennis Schedule Lapel Boys 2021 Date;Opponent;Time August 16; vs. New Castle; 5 p.m. August 18; vs. Anderson; 5 p.m. Aug 19; at Marion; 5 p.m. Aug 21;at Greenfield-Central;10 a.m. Aug 24; at Heritage Christian; 5 p.m. August 25; vs. Frankton (Mad. Co.); 5 p.m. August 26: vs. TBD (Mad. Co.); TBD August 27; vs. To be determined (Mad. Co.); TBD 1st of September; in Eastern Hancock; 5 p.m. Sept 4; at Crawfordsville; 9:00 am Sept 7; vs. Elwood; 5 p.m. September 9th; vs. Frankton; 4:30 pm Sept 14; vs. Easter; 5 p.m. Sept 15; in Kokomo; 5 p.m. 16 September; at Pendleton Heights; 4.30 pm 21st of September; vs. Hamilton Heights; 4.30 pm Sept 22; vs. shenandoah; 4:30 pm 25th of September; at Eastern Hancock Invitational; 9:00 am Sept 27; vs. Madison-Grant; 5 p.m. September 29;at Sectional;TBD Tennis Roster for Boys with Lapel 2021 Name;Class Landon Bair; sr. Luke Loller; sr. Corbin Renihan; sr. Ryder Aldrich; Jr. Isaac Bair; Jr. Nate Babb; Jr. Grant Humerickhouse Jr. Mason Poynter; Jr. Dakota Kimmerling Jr. Cody Baker; So. Cooper Bilskie; So. Jacob Erwin; So. Drake Green; So. Shyam Lewis; So. Jamison McDole; So. Burke Moore; So. Caleb Pinkerton; So. Corbin Pinkerton; So. Sylas Griffin; fr. Messenger Judge; fr. Brode Judge; fr. NS. Jayden McDole; fr. Bode McClintock; fr. Kai Newman; fr.

