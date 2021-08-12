Hockey girls have to play high pressure matches: Coach Marijne: The Tribune India

New Delhi, August 11

Indian hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne, who is leaving the team after playing a key role in the history of scripting at the Tokyo Olympics, has said it is important for the team to play against top teams in high pressure matches on a consistent basis. .

“You believe in yourself and that’s where it starts. Then you have to work very hard, be disciplined in what you do or else you will achieve nothing. And then it’s about dealing with the pressure,” he said.

“The women’s team is not always under that pressure. The last was two years ago during the qualification for the Olympics. So we’ve come a long way and that makes me proud of what we’ve achieved,” he said, referring to fourth place in Tokyo. “We have no tournaments (for women) in the country, no Pro League, no HIL, but still we made it so far.”

Marijne said that although he is leaving, he has developed a lifelong bond with India. “That will never go away and there are many more ways I can do something for India,” he said. “The girls are in my heart and will never forget them.”

Tokyo achievement

Under Marijne, the Indian women did the unthinkable at the Tokyo Olympics and reached the semifinals for the first time by beating Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals. The Indians narrowly missed bronze and lost 3-4 to Great Britain in the play-off.

“I am proud of what we have achieved as a team, the legacy we have created. I’m really happy for the girls because they can now feel what it’s like to be successful,” said Marijne. “I’m proud of how close we were in games against Great Britain and Argentina. It wasn’t a walkover. The fights in the last game, coming back… It shows the new Indian women’s team. They never gave up and it is something that has changed over the years. That’s an effort from the girls and all the staff. You need time for things like this.”

decide to go

The 47-year-old Dutchman said it had been a long time since he decided to return home after the Olympics. “I wrote a message on my website on September 7, 2020 in which I already announced that I will go home after the Olympics and spend time with my family,” said Marijne.

He was “overwhelmed” by the love and respect he had received during his stay in India. “I have written a whole book about my trip in India, but it is not yet finished. The last chapter has to be added, this Olympic chapter,” he said. — PTI

Still angry about 2018 transition

Sjoerd Marijne still has cruel feelings about the “disrespectful” transition in 2018, when he was shunted from the men’s team. He came to India in 2017 to take over the Indian women’s team but was appointed head coach of the men’s squad later that year. However, in 2018 he was redesignated as the women’s coach and Junior World Cup winning coach Harendra Singh took over the men’s side. “Of course I wasn’t really happy with the switch. I wasn’t really happy with what happened, the way it happened with the men’s team and I don’t think that was quite respectful,” said Marijne. “But the moment I returned to women, Savita (keeper) came to my room and said, ‘Listen, we’re very glad you’re back’. That moment was the changing moment for me. I felt good, it’s good to be there again,” he added. He said that if he had more time with the men’s team, he could have achieved a lot. “But people should not misunderstand me. It was not that I was disappointed to go back to the women’s team, I wasn’t happy with the way they handled it with the men’s team, because I left at a very good time,” said Marijne. “On the one hand you have the opportunity to work with the most challenging team in the world in Indian men and on the other hand I did Indian women and we just went up.” “So it was a very difficult decision and I’m happy how it ended. I’m happy with what I did with the women’s team, so no grudges,” he said. At the Commonwealth Games, the Indian men’s team had lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals and to England in the bronze medal play-off.