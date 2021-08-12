President Halimah Yacob urges Singapore Olympians to channel ‘harsh criticism’ into motivation, sports news and top stories





SINGAPORE — President Halimah Yacob has urged Olympians to ignore the haters and instead channel the online negativity into motivation. On Thursday (August 12), she virtually met 15 of the 23 athletes who competed in the Tokyo Olympics, which were held from July 23 to August 8. Some athletes were absent because they are based abroad. Speaking to those in attendance, which included swimmer Joseph Schooling and table tennis player Yu Mengyu, “You can be proud of yourself no matter what results you have achieved and what others say, and we are proud of you too. Emotions run high in the sport.” , also from fans and spectators. It is one of the many aspects of sport that fascinates. “During this time, thousands of people have supported and appreciated your efforts, and many have been inspired by you through every social media post and media attention. “As part of receiving differing opinions in a public place, some may have questioned your abilities or commitment. A few may have made snide remarks. “Instead of heeding it, I urge you to step back and make sure no one can take away your commitment to excellence. Ignore those harsh words and use that energy to spur you on to your next target.” In Tokyo 2020, athletes from Team Singapore competed in a record 12 sports, but did not return for the first time with a medal at four Olympic Games since Beijing 2008. There was criticism online, with some “negative, hurtful comments”, especially after the Rio 2016 Olympic Schooling champion’s failure to advance from the heats. It prompted President Halimah to defend the athletes and encourage Singaporeans to be kind in a Facebook post on July 30. On Thursday, she thanked the athletes’ “village” made up of family, coaches, sports scientists and medical teams for their support and also urged stakeholders of the sporting ecosystem to “continue to work hard to create an environment in which our athletes can thrive and our future athletes can be educated”. President Halimah noted that this had been a first Olympics for many of them (only six had attended a previous edition), and also told them, “As Olympians, I hope you will share your experience and knowledge in this regard. and give something back to the brotherhood so we can build a better sports nation.” The session was also attended by Edwin Tong, Minister of Culture, Community and Youth, Chris Chan, Secretary General of the National Olympic Council of Singapore, Lim Teck Yin, Head of Sport Singapore, Toh Boon Yi, Head of Singapore Sport Institute and chef de mission Ben Tan and other officials.

