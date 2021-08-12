Sports
Tigers vs. Orioles – Game Recap – August 11, 2021
BALTIMORE — Miguel Cabrera is a homer away from 500 and before he returns to Detroit for the team’s next homestand, there is one game left in Baltimore.
He’s playing, manager AJ Hinch said before he was even asked. I’ve talked to him and we’re not going to test the baseball lottery. We really want him to hit it when he should hit it. Maybe it is (Thursday), maybe not.
Cabrera hit his 499th home run in his career Wednesday night, part of a three-hit night for the Detroit slugger who helped the Tigers beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2. It was the seventh consecutive loss for Baltimore, which again hosts the Tigers on Thursday.
It would have been understandable if Cabrera sat out that game, which starts at 4:05 p.m., on what is expected to be a steamy day in the Baltimore area. The Tigers are home again for six games in a row.
Everyone was hoping he could do it in Detroit, but we’ll see what happens, teammate Jonathan Schoop said, before being told what Hinch said about Thursday’s plan.
So we hope he does it then (Thursday),” Schoop replied.
Cabrera’s solo shot to Matt Harvey (6-11) in the fifth inning opened the score. He also had two basehits earlier in the game, plus a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Tarik Skubal (8-10) gave up five hits and walked in six innings in his second consecutive scoreless outing. He knocked out six. Gregory Soto earned his 14th save in 15 chances with a scoreless ninth.
Anthony Santander hit a two-run homer for Baltimore in the eighth.
Baltimore did manage to avoid an unpleasant Major League record. The Orioles had allowed at least nine runs in each of their previous six games. Only the New York Giants (in 1901) and Seattle Mariners (2000) have done that seven games in a row.
Unfortunately, we’re having a hard time right now, Harvey said. I feel like we got a lot of hits but our pitching gave up a few runs here and there. It happens. You go into a dip with hitting, you go into a dip with pitching.
Detroit left the bases loaded in the first and third inning. Then Cabrera went deep with one out in the fifth. The homer got some cheers from the crowd at Camden Yards, and the 38-year-old batter gave a small pump from his right fist as the ball passed the wall in left midfield.
It was his 12th home run of the season. He hadn’t touched it since August 3.
Cabrera aims to become the 28th player in Major League history and the first Venezuelan to hit 500 home runs. His production has declined considerably in recent seasons. He has not hit more than a dozen home runs since 2017.
But Cabrera remains a star in Detroit as he chases this milestone and the 3,000 hit. He has up to 2,950 hits.
Cabrera grounded out in the ninth in his last at bat.
Niko Goodrum from Detroit hit a double-run double in the fifth, then left the game with a left groin injury.
Baltimore’s Cedric Mullins extended his hit streak to 18 games with an infield single in the third inning.
The start of the game was delayed by 1 hour, 11 minutes due to rain.
GOOD START
Harvey shutout until the fifth, but that turned out to be his last inning. He gave up three runs and eight hits for the game.
He executes pitches much better than in the first half, and mixes pitches much better, said manager Brandon Hyde.
MOVE ROSTER
Baltimore chose RHP Isaac Mattson after the game for Triple-A Norfolk.
TRAINERS ROOM
Tigers: Hinch said Goodrum is on his way to the injured list and that Detroit or Jacob would call Robson. …Detroit put OF’s Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill on the IT after their collision in Tuesday night’s game. Baddoo went on the seven-day concussion list and Hill went on the 10-day IL with bruised ribs.
Orioles: 3B Ramn Uras left the match with leg pain. … LHP Tanner Scott (sprained left knee) was activated from the IL. … Hyde said he doesn’t expect 1B/DH Ryan Mountcastle to be triggered by the concussion IL on Sunday when he’s eligible to return. … Hyde said he hopes RHP Tyler Wells (right wrist tendonitis) is activated Thursday. … LHP Bruce Zimmermann (left biceps tendonitis) should be triggered when it’s time for him to throw next time. He threw five no-hit innings for Norfolk in a rehab start on Tuesday.
NEXT ONE
John Means (5-3) takes the mound for Baltimore on Thursday against Matt Manning (2-5).
——
Follow Noah Trister at www.twitter.com/noahtrister
——
