Labordette returns to lead Pearl River – Crescent City Sports

The second time may be the charm.

For Pearl River and Mike Labourdette, that’s the sincere hope.

Labourdette will return for a second stint as Rebels head coach in 2021, returning to the position he held in 2015 and 2016.

Labordette has been a top assistant to Joe Harris for the past three seasons. Harris resigned after the 2020 season.

You work while you wait, Labourdette said. We have a positive new board and it is a reward to have this opportunity again. It is a blessing to be in this position.

Labourdette is taking on a program that was really promising in 2020, going 5-2 and making it to the Class 4A play-offs.

There were significant losses at graduation, including linebackers Roy Smith and Mauriece Gillum, along with Brayden Bond and Kaleb Matthews and others, but some talent abounds in a junior-laden squad with 14 juniors prominent in the mix.

Pearl River won a playoff game in 2018, the first playoff win in school history.

We’ve lost some good players, but we’ve been in the playoffs for five years in a row now, Labourdette said. That is an indication of where the program stands now. That level and that mentality have been established. Now we have to find a way to win in the play-offs. We’ve only won once in the play-offs. We need to figure out how to get to that next level.

The running back position is a strong point with the presence of junior Brian Jenkins (5-9, 190), an outstanding player. Junior fullback Noah Hunt (5-11, 195) is also back and will also play linebacker.

Jenkins returns and he was an all-state commendation, rushing for more than 1,000 yards in seven games, Labourdette said. We pride ourselves on having good backs and running the ball well.

Sophomore wide receiver Kaileb Rayford (5-11, 165) is the best at his position and will feature prominently with the Rebels in 2021. He is joined by newcomers Cooper Costello, Sean Jenkins and Wyatt Yates.

Rayford plays in the slot and also plays defensively, Labourdette said. He is a good player who will be very productive.

Up front, senior Daniel Sinclair (6-5, 310) is a huge presence and an outstanding player. He is joined by seniors Dave Hanson, Brendan Garic, who are all returning from a year ago. They are joined by junior Mason Joachem.

We have three men back, Labourdette said. Daniel is a three year old starter and very good. The left side of our line will be solid.

The quarterback is junior Austin Wadsworth (6-2, 165), who started the first two games of the 2020 season before breaking his collarbone.

Austin was very good in the two games before getting injured, Labourdette said. He is a good pocket passer, more in the traditional mode. He has a good head. We expect him to improve and be good.

Defensively, the Rebels have to replace six starters, including all four linebackers.

Up front, junior Gabe Whittington (6-1, 245) is excellent in the finishing position, a recurring all-district performer, while Hunt should be solid as a linebacker and Rayford is a key player in the secondary.

Up front at Whittington are junior Isaiah Duprey and senior Chris Smith.

Whittington is a very good player, a big factor in what we do, said Labourdette. He commands duplicate team blocks.

The new linebackers are senior Steven Camp, along with Jenkins and Hunt.

We lost all four starters at linebacker and all four have started since their sophomore year, Labourdette said. That is a big question mark for us.

Joining Rayford in the secondary are senior Damionte Price, juniors Izzy Aigular, Tyler Spiehler and Seth Strahan, along with sophomore Trey Turnage.

Rayford and Price are high school stars and we expect them to be our leaders, Labourdette said.

Spiehler will perform spade duties.

The program kicks off with three consecutive home games, against Pope John Paul II, Thomas Jefferson and Pine for some very difficult road games at Archbishop Hannan and Corey Bordelon, a roommate of Labourdette, and at Newman. Home games with Springfield and Ben Franklin follow.

It’s great to have three home games to start the season, Labourdette said. Pine is a good program that makes the playoffs and has won in the playoffs. Pope John Paul has a new coach. Thomas Jefferson had a new coach last year and last year we didn’t play because of COVID. We need to start soon. Hannan went to the quarterfinals last year, while Newman went to the semifinals last year. That will tell us where we stand as a team.

District 9-4A starts in Salmen, followed by a road race at Lakeshore and a home game with Franklinton.

It’s been a pretty good neighborhood for years, says Labourdette. Salmen and Franklinton are not the elite programs they have been, but they are good with good players. Lakeshore has won a ton of games over the past three years and recently made the 4A title game. They will be very good again. That’s who we’re chasing.

With a new but well-known coach, Pearl River must not miss a moment to stay on track and continue last season’s momentum.

Obviously we have to be a playoff team, Labourdette said. We have set that standard. We must stay healthy. Hopefully we can reduce the COVID problems. You can only control what you can control. We must be prepared and have reserves to intervene. We will be sloppy and competitive. We will work hard and play hard. If we do our best, we can live with the results.

