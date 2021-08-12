Adidas brings back Barricade tennis shoe with modern technology

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari from Greece both donned the new Adidas Barricade shoe for the … [+] Tokyo 2020 Olympics in July 2021. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Getty Images



Adidas last produced its long-standing Barricade tennis shoe in 2018. After a hiatus, the Barricade is back. And modernized. While the new 2021 version brings a new set of technologies and a fresh aesthetic, there is evidence of iterations since the Barricade was first launched for the US Open in 2000.

“We wanted to meet the needs and changes in the game, the speed, the power,” said Carly Tatibouet, Adidas vice president of specialty sports. “We want to be inspired by the heritage, but iterate with the most updated components and connections. We wanted to give it some of those references in the visual identity, but we don’t want it to feel like it’s something we took straight from the archives.”

The Adidas Barricade tennis shoe offered one of the longest running franchises in tennis, a constant presence on the professional touring and recreational courts around the world since Marat Safin won the 2000 US Open in the shoe’s professional debut. Since then, the silhouette known for its stability, durability and girth has remained constant until the German shoe giant ceased production in 2018. The hiatus allowed designers to “take a break” and charge the silhouette to the athlete’s footwork, the track surface. to study and create a new fit and with new materials based on the ‘science of everything we could learn’, says Tatibouet.

The 3D shank in the midfoot of the new Adidas Barricade tennis shoe helped define the style and … [+] functionality of the shoe.

Adidas



Making a new iteration starts with the midfoot shank. The funky 3D TPU piece builds torsional power with a natural twist while stabilizing the midfoot. The piece results in a starting point for everything on the sneaker, from design to function.

The outsole is split by the shank and uses a herringbone pattern designed from the footwork of the modern game to provide areas focused on helping players glide and sections with a grippy compound in the newly designed Adiwear rubber outsole, which also wraps the foot with for enhanced durability and support. The Adiwear incorporates subtle claw-like visual elements as it reaches the upper, a touch of the original 2000’s Barricade, offering a “future expression” of an original identity.

Underfoot cushioning runs through the adidas Bounce foam more than three-quarters of the way, providing spring and energy return in the heel area to soften impact on landing, says Tatibouet.

Expect to see Adidas play with patterns, fades and colors on the new Adidas Barricade, like this one … [+] design that stems from the Y-3 collaborations of previous Barricades.

Adidas



The exaggerated “adidas” wordmark on the upper not only serves as an aesthetic play, but also provides a sanding spot. “While this is a design detail,” Tatibouet says, “we tried to make this work work in synergy with the technology.”

Adidas uses neoprene Geofit pods in the heel for extra out-of-the-box comfort that improves the fit.

The tongue, which reduces the weight of the shoe, adds circular perforations to the early Barricade 4 for breathability and connects to the asymmetrical lacing system. Tatibouet says they’ve borrowed ideas from the brand’s football technology for a “glove-like fit” and used an eyestay system inspired by lightweight, supportive bridge cables to create an inner-fit webbing system that works in tandem with the lace-up for an adaptive fit.

Whether it’s the eyelets or the toe, Adidas worked in Adituff’s abrasion resistance.

The new Adidas Barricade tennis shoe offers a modern expression of a historic silhouette that doesn’t … [+] produced since 2018.

Adidas



During construction, Tatibouet says they shed the hefty connotations that the silhouette had before, streamlining the design through technology. “We tried to bring the best of durability and stability, but also to create more appeal,” she says. “We want it to be really intuitive. When I hold it in my hand, it feels more part of the future than the last iteration of the archive.”

The original plan was to launch the new Barricade for Tokyo 2020, but with the Olympics postponed to 2021, Adidas decided to take extra time to fully fine-tune the design. The shoe made its debut on the pitch in Tokyo. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari already wore the shoe during Tokyo and Tatibouet says they expect other athletes to switch to the new model in the coming months and it is available in stores now.

Early designs include an original white, black, and red colorway, a US Open colorway, and even a heavily patterned black and white version that echoes the popular Y-3 design of the 2010s.

“We are definitely working to have fun with color expressions,” says Tatibouet, “from very neutral and understandable to OG expressions to future language play with interesting patterns. We will experiment with new energy colors and sporty expressions and fun ways to create fades . It’s something we think about a lot.”