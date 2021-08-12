Sports
Premier League 2021-22: big crowds, big signings, new bosses
|dates: August 13, 2021-May 22, 2022
|Coverage: Watch highlights from Match of the Day on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text on BBC Sport website and app.
The newly promoted Brentford will kick off the 2021-22 Premier League season when they host Arsenal on Friday (8pm BST) – the first of 380 games over the next nine months.
The London derby at Brentford Community Stadium – the first league game between the two clubs since 1947 – takes place 33 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
Champions Manchester City, who won the . have broken British transfer record to take over Jack Grealish for 100 meters from Aston Villa, they will start their title defense at Tottenham on Sunday (4:30 p.m.).
Champions League winners Chelsea host Crystal Palace on Saturday (3pm).
“This season will be one of the strongest Premier League seasons,” said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, manager of Manchester United, last season’s runner-up.
“Anyone who finishes above last year’s champions becomes champions.”
Capacity rush for the first time in 17 months will be allowed after the relaxation of the corona measures.
While Brentford – nicknamed the Bees – are competing in the Premier League for the first time, Watford and Norwich have both returned quickly after being relegated in 2019-20.
Four clubs – Crystal Palace, Wolves, Everton and Tottenham – start the season with new bosses.
Who are the big signings to watch out for? What are the rule changes? What are the Covid-19 protocols? What else is new?
Great acquisitions so far: Grealish, Sancho, Varane & White
Manchester City, who finished 12 points clear last season, have once again shown that they mean business by spending 100 million on Aston Villa captain and midfielder Grealish.
The fee exceeds the 89 million Manchester United paid to sign midfielder Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.
In addition, City have expressed an interest in Tottenham striker Harry Kane as they aim to win the league for the fourth time in five seasons under Pep Guardiola.
With the deadline for the summer transfer window 23:00 BST on August 31, clubs still have time to bolster squads once the season has started.
Manchester United have spent €107 million on England winger Jadon Sancho and 2018 World Cup winning defender Raphael Varane.
Chelsea interested in signing former United striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, while Arsenal have signed the England defender from Brighton Ben White for 50m as the Gunners try to improve on last season’s eighth place finish.
Liverpool, who have Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez back in the fray after long-term injuries, have added a defender Ibrahima Konate of RB Leipzig for 35m.
Elsewhere, Villa has jointly spent 83 million euros on England striker Danny Ings, Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia from Norwich and winger Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen.
FA Cup winners Leicester, who beat Manchester City in the Community Shield last saturday, added Midfielder Boubakary Soumare from Lille for a reported 17m.
Tottenham has signed Argentine defender Cristian Romero from Atalanta for 42.5 meters.
Notable releases include Sergio Aguero from Manchester City to Barcelona, Olivier Giroud from Chelsea to AC Milan and Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool to Paris St-Germain.
Season starts with almost full crowds
Since March 2020, there has been no crowds at Premier League matches due to Covid-19.
Capacity limits at sports venues were lifted on July 19, when the government removed almost all remaining legal restrictions related to the coronavirus.
The 2021-2022 season is expected to start with grounds nearly full, with the exception of seats deemed close enough to the playing field to fall into the stadium’s ‘red zone’.
The UK government has yet to decide whether fans will be required to show proof of full vaccination from the end of September.
Reports have suggested evidence may be necessary for events, such as football matches, with a crowd of 20,000 or more.
The Premier League wants all clubs to try out Covid-19 ticketing measures before potentially being mandated by the government for passports.
Chelsea have announced that fans must provide “evidence that they are at low risk of transmitting Covid-19” to enter Stamford Bridge.
New faces in the lead
A fifth of clubs in the Premier League have changed managers since the last day of last season on May 23.
Nuno Espirito Santo, who led Wolves to two places in the top seven, the FA Cup semi-finals and the Europa League quarter-finals before leaving in May, has taken over from Tottenham, who replaced Ryan at the end of last season. Mason as a janitor. in connection Jose Mourinho is fired.
Rafael Benitez is back in the Premier League after a two-year absence following his appointment at Everton not well received by everyone Toffees fans.
The former Liverpool manager, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti, called Everton a “small club” after a draw in the Merseyside derby in 2007.
“It was a long time ago,” Benitez, the second man in charge of both Everton and Liverpool, replied when asked about his comment about his “little club”.
Benitez is one of four Spaniards to top the rankings alongside Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, City’s Guardiola and Watford’s Xisco Munoz.
Former Benfica boss Bruno location has replaced fellow Portuguese Nuno at Wolves, while France 1998 World Cup winner Patrick Vieira de . is new boss at Crystal Palace.
Thicker lines: VAR is ‘call back’
The video assistant referee system was introduced in the Premier League in 2019 to assess “clear and obvious fouls” in four game-changing incidents: goals, penalties, outright red cards and mistaken identity.
Notwithstanding criticism of the system of managers, VAR remains for 2021-22 but there have been adjustments.
Thicker lines will be used when using VAR to rate offside calls.
Last season, there were several instances where a player’s toe or armpit led to goals being ruled out, which fans and pundits say ruined the game.
The use of the VAR will be ‘call back’, telling officials not to penalize ‘trivial things’.
Referees are being ordered not to give the kind of punishment England’s Raheem Sterling received in their Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.
There was only minimal contact with Sterling when he won a late goal.
What else is new for 2021-22?
Aside from the time it takes to make decisions, probably the most controversial aspects of VAR are handball and offside.
Both have been changed for the 2021-22 season.
In the case of handball:
- What is the hand or arm position relative to body movement?
- Is the body made unnaturally bigger?
For unintentional handball:
- It is an offense if an attacker scores directly or immediately after the ball has touched a hand or arm.
So the punishment Leeds vs Liverpool last September would not be given now, as Mo Salah kicked the ball off Robin Koch’s knee and his arm.
Likewise, Wolves’ Max Kilman would now not be punished for the handball that cost his side against Leicester as his arm would be considered to be in a natural position.
For offside:
- Benefit of doubt for attacking sides now restored.
In addition, assistant referees have now been given more leeway to mark obvious offside immediately, rather than grant a reprieve if they are wrong.
Players keep kneeling
Players from all 20 Premier League clubs will be on their knees before the games to emphasize their opposition to racism.
The Premier League says it “warmly supports” the decision.
A ‘No Room For Racism’ badge on the sleeve will also be worn on their shirts by players and match officials.
“We feel now, more than ever, that it is important for us to stay on our knees as a symbol of our unity against all forms of racism,” said one player statement released through the Premier League.
How to follow?
The Premier League has received government approval to extend its existing domestic television deal with broadcasters for a further three years.
The new deal with Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC Sport will run from 2022 to 2025.
The previous deal was worth $4.7 billion.
Premier League matches will continue to be shown live on Sky Sports and BT Sport, while Match of the Day will continue to feature highlights on the BBC.
In addition, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra will have live Premier League commentary throughout the season.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before – here it is everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
