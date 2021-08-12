Coach Gaddis on ORHS Wildcats Football Season





About 30 people gathered at the DoubleTree Hotel to listen to Oak Ridge High School football coach Joe Gaddis. He gave details about his coaching staff and players for the coming season and complimented them in various ways. However, he said he wasn’t sure how things would turn out. “I know where we are strong. I also know where we are weak, but what I don’t know are those intangibles,” he said, referring to the aspects that separate an OR team from a “great” team. In particular, he spoke of “the single most important intangibles of how we deal with adversity.” He spoke about the success the Wildcats experienced last year. The 2020 soccer team reached the Class 5A state soccer championship only to lose to Summit. He said the success came because the players “didn’t like what they saw and did something about it.” Regarding the upcoming season, Gaddis talked about several players in his line-up. He said the team was “sold” in terms of running backs. He specifically said that Kendall Jackson walking back “looks great. He has muscles where other people don’t have muscles. “Kendall is not overworked by many people,” Gaddis said. Also specifically called for compliments were Dejauvis Dozier, Brendan Pierson and Efron Rodrguez. “I still believe Oak Ridge is the best place to coach high school football,” he said, adding that it was also “the best place to play high school football.” “There’s nothing like going down those stairs,” he said. He said he is “getting chills…just waiting for the South Doyle game,” which will be the first of the season. “There’s no other place like Oak Ridge,” he said, referring to athletic and academic “excellence.” Ben Pounds is a staff reporter for The Oak Ridger. Call him at (865) 441-2317 and follow him on Twitter @Bpoundsjournal.

