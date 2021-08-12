Hockey star gets heroic reception in Kurukshetra: The Tribune India





Tribune News Service Kurukshetra, August 11 Indian hockey team defender Surender Kumar, a member of the bronze medal winning squad at the Tokyo Olympics, reached Kurukshetra today where he received a rousing welcome from his family, coach Gurvinder Singh and city residents. In his honor, a roadshow was organized here, which ended here at Dronacharya Stadium. Surender said: “I am blown away by the kind of response I have received in the country. The medal is not just mine, but the entire country. I want to apologize for not winning the gold medal, but I want to assure that we will do everything we can to win gold at the next Olympics.” Will aim for gold in Paris The medal is not mine alone. It’s from all over the country. I want to apologize for not winning gold this time, but the team will strive to win it at the Paris Olympics. — Surender Kumar Surender increased the demand for Astroturf at the Dronachrya stadium, adding that he had struggled a lot in Astroturf’s absence and didn’t want the novice players to face the same problem. His coach Gurvinder Singh said: “Surender’s struggle and hard work have paid off. With the way the team is performing, I have every confidence that the team will win gold at the next Olympics.” Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha said: “I have repeatedly raised the issue of Astroturf. I will send a proposal to Chief Minister Manohar Lal to name one of the two proposed stadiums, a stadium that will be built nearby from Dronacharya Stadium and the second in Palwal village, after Surender Kumar. He said he would raise the issue at the upcoming Assembly meeting.

