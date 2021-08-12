Sports
Tokyo Olympics: From Sunisa Lee to Sky Brown, among others, here’s what inspires these phenomenal young athletes – YP
Today is International Youth Day and if the Tokyo Olympics showed the latest generation of elite athletes in action, we witnessed the resilience, optimism and sheer passion of many young Olympians.
Despite the end of the Games, it is clear that these young people who have shown maturity have only just begun.
Here’s what some of the youngest Olympians at the Tokyo Games have to say about where they get their inspiration from and what drives them to persevere and reach the top of their field.
Meet some of the other youthful faces at the Tokyo Games
Britains Sky Brown (skateboarding)
At the tender age of 13, Britains Sky Brown is motivated by the freedom skateboarding offers, as well as the hope of inspiring other young girls.
I have the feeling that sometimes girls don’t have that freedom, she said the guard last year. But we need more [girls in the sport]. I get a lot of girls who contact me because they now feel that they can also do sports.
Sky Brown hopes to inspire other young girls to pick up a board. Photo: Getty Images
But for her, skateboarding isn’t just about winning Olympic medals, it seems to be an avenue for her ambition.
I will do my best to get [a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics]Sky added. But [in] every game I go for more than the gold medal. I want to push the boundaries and do my hard tricks.
Last year, Sky fell 5 meters while skateboarding and suffered a fractured skull and a broken hand and wrist. However, the young Olympian fearlessly decided to continue skating.
A little over a year later, at the Tokyo Olympics, she won bronze in the women’s skate park event.
Meet 13-year-old Japanese gold medalist skateboarder Momiji Nishiya
Syrian Hend Zaza (table tennis)
12-year-old Syrian table tennis player Hend Zaza was the youngest athlete to compete in the Olympics since 1992. The young Olympian, who was the flag of Syria at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, endured a number of hurdles on her way to the Play, and she attributes her resilience to her sport.
Table tennis has given me everything and taught me to be a strong person, a confident one. It gave me patience, ESPN quoted Hend as saying.
Syrian Hend Zaza (below) is comforted by Austrian Liu Jia after he was beaten 4-0 in the preliminary round table tennis match for women’s singles. Photo: AFP
Due to the war in Syria and limited funding for competitions, Hend was only able to participate in a maximum of three international competitions a year, her coach told China’s state broadcaster CCTV.
It was very tough, Hend told reporters. But I had to fight for it, and this is my message to anyone who wants to be in the same situation: fight for your dreams. Try hard, no matter the difficulties you have, and you will achieve your goal.
The wonder time at the Olympics lasted 24 minutes, as she quickly lost to her opponent, 39-year-old Liu Jia from Austria. Nevertheless, Liu told Xinhua that Hend was a great talent with the potential to become a formidable player in just two to four years.
Meet Hong Kong’s fresh medalists, karate star Grace Lau and paddlers Minnie Soo, Doo Hoi-kem, Lee Ho-ching
Chinas Guan Chenchen (gymnast)
Sixteen-year-old gymnast Guan Chenchen from China has an intrinsic drive to live up to her own standards.
I think I am my biggest opponent, the state-run China News Service quoted Chenchen as saying. As long as I do my own job well, I have no regrets.
Guan Chenchen just hopes to meet her own standards when she competes. Photo: Reuters
According to the China News Service, the young athlete said that before the Olympics, she had a dream that she completed a perfect routine and won a gold medal in the women’s balance beam final. The dream became more common after she landed in Tokyo and recurred almost every day leading up to the event.
The gymnast eventually made her dream come true and took a gold medal with a remarkable score of 14,633 in the women’s balance beam final. She even beat her United States idol Simone Biles, who was awarded a bronze medal at the event after withdrawing from several other events due to mental health issues.
Team USA gymnast Simone Biles pulls out of final, citing mental health concerns
China Quan Hongchan (diving)
For many people, family can be a powerful source of motivation, and China’s 14-year-old diving prodigy Quan Hongchan is no exception. She became more determined in her education as she wanted to earn more money for her family in the countryside, especially after her mother suffered a traffic accident in 2017 and was hospitalized several times.
Quan Hongchan is motivated by a desire to earn money to help with her mother’s medical treatment. Photo: Reuters
My mother is sick. I don’t know what disease she has. I just want to earn money to get her medical treatment because my family needs a lot of money to cure her illness, Hongchan told local media.
The young resident of Zhanjiang shocked the world with her Olympic debut in Tokyo and became China’s diving enthusiast when she won a gold medal on the 10-meter platform. Three of her five dives received a perfect score of 10, resulting in a record-breaking total score of 466.20.
Swimmer Siobhan Haughey’s journey to silver
America Sunisa Lee (gymnast)
A major motivator for Hmong American teenage gymnast Sunisa Lee was also family, most notably her father John Lee.
Despite being paralyzed after an accident in 2019, her father continued to give her pre-match pep talk, even video calling Sunisa from intensive care for her US National Gymnastics Championships. His accident happened two days before the championships, but he urged Sunisa to stay in the competition.
[He tells me] to go out and do my best and just do what I do, Sunisa told People magazine.
Sunisa Lee (center) waves from a fire truck with her mother, Yeev Thoj (left) and sister Shyenne Lee during a parade in St Paul, Minnesota, where she grew up. Photo: AP
After winning gold in Tokyo, Sunisa told US news channel NBC: This has been our dream forever, I wish [my father] was here. He always told me that if I win the gold medal, he would get on the floor and do a backflip. It’s sad he can’t be there, but this is our dream and this is our medal.
She also dedicated the medal to her supportive parents, family and coach, underscoring how important it is for athletes to grow in a nurturing environment.
The 18-year-old won a handful of medals in a historic Olympic debut in Tokyo, taking gold in the women’s all-around competition, silver in the team competition and bronze in the asymmetric bars final.
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/yp/discover/news/global/article/3144626/tokyo-olympics-sunisa-lee-sky-brown-among-others-heres-what
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]