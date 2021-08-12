Tokyo Olympics: From Sunisa Lee to Sky Brown, among others, here’s what inspires these phenomenal young athletes – YP

Today is International Youth Day and if the Tokyo Olympics showed the latest generation of elite athletes in action, we witnessed the resilience, optimism and sheer passion of many young Olympians.

Despite the end of the Games, it is clear that these young people who have shown maturity have only just begun.

Here’s what some of the youngest Olympians at the Tokyo Games have to say about where they get their inspiration from and what drives them to persevere and reach the top of their field.

Meet some of the other youthful faces at the Tokyo Games

Britains Sky Brown (skateboarding)

At the tender age of 13, Britains Sky Brown is motivated by the freedom skateboarding offers, as well as the hope of inspiring other young girls.

I have the feeling that sometimes girls don’t have that freedom, she said the guard last year. But we need more [girls in the sport]. I get a lot of girls who contact me because they now feel that they can also do sports.

Sky Brown hopes to inspire other young girls to pick up a board. Photo: Getty Images

But for her, skateboarding isn’t just about winning Olympic medals, it seems to be an avenue for her ambition.

I will do my best to get [a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics]Sky added. But [in] every game I go for more than the gold medal. I want to push the boundaries and do my hard tricks.

Last year, Sky fell 5 meters while skateboarding and suffered a fractured skull and a broken hand and wrist. However, the young Olympian fearlessly decided to continue skating.

A little over a year later, at the Tokyo Olympics, she won bronze in the women’s skate park event.

Syrian Hend Zaza (table tennis)

12-year-old Syrian table tennis player Hend Zaza was the youngest athlete to compete in the Olympics since 1992. The young Olympian, who was the flag of Syria at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, endured a number of hurdles on her way to the Play, and she attributes her resilience to her sport.

Table tennis has given me everything and taught me to be a strong person, a confident one. It gave me patience, ESPN quoted Hend as saying.

Syrian Hend Zaza (below) is comforted by Austrian Liu Jia after he was beaten 4-0 in the preliminary round table tennis match for women’s singles. Photo: AFP

Due to the war in Syria and limited funding for competitions, Hend was only able to participate in a maximum of three international competitions a year, her coach told China’s state broadcaster CCTV.

It was very tough, Hend told reporters. But I had to fight for it, and this is my message to anyone who wants to be in the same situation: fight for your dreams. Try hard, no matter the difficulties you have, and you will achieve your goal.

The wonder time at the Olympics lasted 24 minutes, as she quickly lost to her opponent, 39-year-old Liu Jia from Austria. Nevertheless, Liu told Xinhua that Hend was a great talent with the potential to become a formidable player in just two to four years.

Chinas Guan Chenchen (gymnast)

Sixteen-year-old gymnast Guan Chenchen from China has an intrinsic drive to live up to her own standards.

I think I am my biggest opponent, the state-run China News Service quoted Chenchen as saying. As long as I do my own job well, I have no regrets.

Guan Chenchen just hopes to meet her own standards when she competes. Photo: Reuters

According to the China News Service, the young athlete said that before the Olympics, she had a dream that she completed a perfect routine and won a gold medal in the women’s balance beam final. The dream became more common after she landed in Tokyo and recurred almost every day leading up to the event.

The gymnast eventually made her dream come true and took a gold medal with a remarkable score of 14,633 in the women’s balance beam final. She even beat her United States idol Simone Biles, who was awarded a bronze medal at the event after withdrawing from several other events due to mental health issues.

China Quan Hongchan (diving)

For many people, family can be a powerful source of motivation, and China’s 14-year-old diving prodigy Quan Hongchan is no exception. She became more determined in her education as she wanted to earn more money for her family in the countryside, especially after her mother suffered a traffic accident in 2017 and was hospitalized several times.

Quan Hongchan is motivated by a desire to earn money to help with her mother’s medical treatment. Photo: Reuters

My mother is sick. I don’t know what disease she has. I just want to earn money to get her medical treatment because my family needs a lot of money to cure her illness, Hongchan told local media.

The young resident of Zhanjiang shocked the world with her Olympic debut in Tokyo and became China’s diving enthusiast when she won a gold medal on the 10-meter platform. Three of her five dives received a perfect score of 10, resulting in a record-breaking total score of 466.20.

America Sunisa Lee (gymnast)

A major motivator for Hmong American teenage gymnast Sunisa Lee was also family, most notably her father John Lee.

Despite being paralyzed after an accident in 2019, her father continued to give her pre-match pep talk, even video calling Sunisa from intensive care for her US National Gymnastics Championships. His accident happened two days before the championships, but he urged Sunisa to stay in the competition.

[He tells me] to go out and do my best and just do what I do, Sunisa told People magazine.

Sunisa Lee (center) waves from a fire truck with her mother, Yeev Thoj (left) and sister Shyenne Lee during a parade in St Paul, Minnesota, where she grew up. Photo: AP

After winning gold in Tokyo, Sunisa told US news channel NBC: This has been our dream forever, I wish [my father] was here. He always told me that if I win the gold medal, he would get on the floor and do a backflip. It’s sad he can’t be there, but this is our dream and this is our medal.

She also dedicated the medal to her supportive parents, family and coach, underscoring how important it is for athletes to grow in a nurturing environment.

The 18-year-old won a handful of medals in a historic Olympic debut in Tokyo, taking gold in the women’s all-around competition, silver in the team competition and bronze in the asymmetric bars final.