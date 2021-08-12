Recent Match Report – Fire vs Brave 25th Match 2021

Southern Brave 147 for 2 (de Kock 57*, Vince 53) beat Welsh Fire 144 for 5 (Banton 36, Phillips 30*, du Plooy 30) with eight wickets

Southern Brave will top the rankings in both the men’s and women’s Hundreds for the next 48 hours after taking a double-header win against Welsh Fire.

The men’s victory cruise was set in motion by Danny Briggs, who bowled tight at the start of the innings, and the mastery of Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan at death, before Quinton de Kock and James Vince’s flowing fifties take them home. saw go with 13 balls left.

After consecutive defeats in their opening games, Brave was on the ropes early in the season but recovered in style, winning four on the bounce (plus a nil result) and finding a winning formula at their home ground in the Ageas Bowl. They follow the standard storyline for a Mahela Jayawardene side, emulating his success with notorious slow-starter Mumbai Indians.

Their final game, Monday night at home to the Oval Invincibles, is increasingly looking like a shoot-out for a knockout spot, although the loser of Trent Rockets’ game against Birmingham Phoenix on Friday looks anxiously over their shoulder.

Fire, meanwhile, is mathematically out: They won their first two matches thanks to their captain Jonny Bairstow’s successive fifties, but have been on a nosedive since his surprising Test recall with five defeats on the bounce.

Vintage Vince, stylish Quinny

The circumstances of De Kock’s second consecutive unbeaten fifty in the Hundred were bizarre: he got just three balls out of the first 30 in the run-chase, with Paul Stirling taking off with a Powerplay boundary punch and Vince shielding the left-hander from a match-up with Glenn Phillips’ offspin, and should have been lbw for Qais Ahmad at 13 as well, but Fire chose not to use their review. “I didn’t get much of a chance, but the other two guys flew,” said de Kock afterwards. “Patience was needed.”

Vince dominated with quiet innings, driving, pulling and sweeping to score all over the ground and put in a 36-ball fifty without breaking a sweat on a real, hybrid field. He eventually picked Qais to long-on for 53, before De Kock took over, nailing a pull from Jimmy Neesham over midwicket, then hitting Qais for consecutive limits and whacking him for six to remove any semblance of scoring pressure.

He started the tournament with a series of unconverted starts, but has now scored 129 runs without being fired in his last two innings. He’s in the sort of form that marked him as one of the Hundred’s few remaining superstars and shows why Jayawardene was so excited to bring him in as David Warner’s replacement.

Quinton de Kock plays a shot to the leg side Harry Trump/Getty Images

Brave’s backloading

Vince started the tournament from his depth as captain, fueling Trent Rockets’ strong options with a series of odd calls and getting his sums wrong in the Cardiff defeat. But he has improved significantly – possibly thanks to Jayawardene’s influence – and has begun to hold back a significant portion of his death bowlers’ allotment before the end of an innings.

On Thursday night, he left 15 balls from Jordan and Mills into the last 40 of the innings, and threw them in tandem for the last 20. As a result, Fire had to attack early, trying to take down Brave’s spinners in Briggs and Jake Lintott. , who each took two wickets.

At death, Jordan and Mills were again fantastic, as Fire scored 25 runs – including just one boundary – in the last 20 balls, despite having two set batters on the crease in Leus du Plooy and Glenn Phillips. Neesham, who only got two balls, was wasted on number 7 after they chose to omit a bowler (Matt Milnes) for an opener (David Lloyd) – although execution was a bigger problem for Fire than intended.

With Jofra Archer out of the tournament due to injury, it seems increasingly likely that Mills and Jordan will be England’s deathbowling partnership at the T20 World Cup in October – according to recent evidence they would be well equipped to face even the best finishers. thwart.

Banton’s blitz

It’s been a rough 18 months for Tom Banton, whose star has dropped significantly since storming into the T20 scene in 2019 with a stellar year lighting up the Blast and Big Bash and earning PSL and IPL deals. He struggled with the bio-bubble life on the fringes of the England team last year and had a nightmare early in the year when he contracted Covid-19 at the PSL, which hit him for the first few months of the summer at Somerset.

He finally found form in late June, failing to score 77 and 107 in consecutive Blast innings, but was then called into the England ODI squad to lead the drinks and lost all rhythm when he was forced to self-isolate after his teammates tested positive. tested . He scored just 60 runs in his first six innings for Welsh Fire and looked in terrible form.

So his 36 out of 20 was a welcome return to fluency, if not quite the match-winning score it took to stop Fire’s slump. He hit three sixes in the space of five balls in the Powerplay, instructing Danny Briggs to launch it long distance and then pull consecutive George Garton deliveries to the stands. He tried to keep the innings moving by beating Lintott in the middle phase, but went deep into the middle before he could push through.