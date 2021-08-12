Sri Lanka Cricket Pocket 107.7 Crores from India Series: Reports





Sr Lanka Cricket reached new heights after their recent T20I series win against India. They lost the ODI series but came back well to win the ODI series 2-1. After much deliberation by the board, the series was finally given the green light. From players withdrawing over payment disputes to platers testing COVID positive, the country’s cricket has been through a lot in recent times. However, the series’ win against India helped the board earn much-needed revenue. The full profit was revealed by SLC secretary, Mohan de Silva, which came in at USD 14.5 Million (INR 107.7 Crores). The series was previously planned for only three ODIs according to the original FTP program. However, the SLC requested that the BCCI also add three T20Is to the schedule. In turn, the series also helped the board recover their financial losses. According to the FTP (Future Tours Program), the tour was only for 3 ODIs, but our president Shammi Silva managed to convince the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to give us another 3 T20Is, resulting in the improvement of the commercial value. It was made possible by the relationship we built with the Indian Cricket Board. We got $14.5 million from broadcasting and other rights like land, etc., De Silva told the Daily FT. The fact that the BCCI and the Indian government have given their team the blessing to come to Sri Lanka during the pandemic times and fulfill their obligations was also due to the cordial relations we have with the BCCI, he added. up. India tour raises $14.5 million for Sri Lanka Cricket https://t.co/gumLmMbBCG — Island Cricket (@IslandCricket) August 12, 2021 Sri Lanka Cricket thanks Rahul Dravid and India for completing the series The Sri Lankan cricket board thanked Rahul Dravid and the Indian team for completing the series. The series has been instrumental in recovering the revenue lost due to COVID and other reasons. On behalf of SLC, I would like to express my sincere thanks to the management of the Indian team, Rahul Dravid and the others, and the BCCI who have monitored the situation. They wanted some guidance from us and the insurance, which we did by moving the patient to another hotel and so on, and we continued with the tour, De Silva said. Also Read: ENG vs IND 2021: Aakash Chopra picks his playing XI for Lords Test

