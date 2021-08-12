124 Players Compete for Fusion Tennis Foundation Titles — Sports — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

More than 124 players have gathered at Lagos Lawn Tennis Club to compete for honors in the inaugural Fusion Sports Foundation Tennis Summer Clinic/Tournament.

The event, which started on August 9, aims to provide disadvantaged but talented young people with a platform to showcase their skills. It ends on August 15.

Fusion Tennis Foundation founder, former Nigerian junior tennis champion, Fuad Quadri, said the outfit would keep the kids entertained and away from vices during the holiday season.

This is the sport that has given me everything in life, it is all about creating opportunities for the children in Lagos through sport. I grew up on the island of Lagos, an environment full of crime and all kinds of illegal things, but tennis gave me a good life.

What we do in the foundation is to get as many kids as possible into the game of tennis and sports in general to make a plan for their lives. Those who can play the game are helped to become future professionals while the less talented are helped to get scholarships to study in the United States of America.

Quadri, former head coach of the Emirates Tennis Academy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said the first three days of the week-long tennis program would be used to train the players in a clinic, while the remaining four days would be a tournament. are where the tech crew was expected to discover talented players for mentoring.