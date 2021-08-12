Calgary Flames Program to Equip Saskatchewan Indigenous Minority Hockey Players With New Gear

The Calgary Flames Sports Bank and the National Native Sports Program are teaming up to help underage hockey players by providing new equipment to children in Saskatchewan.

Families received application forms during the Daniels Hockey School camp in Warman, Sask. to get the equipment in the plastic this fall.

Yesterday and today, @sdaniels16 and @thebigcat42 held the annual Daniels Hockey School camp in Warman, Sask with a focus on Indigenous youth. They also partnered with the National Native Sports Program and @FlamesSportBank to make sure every child has new gear this fall pic.twitter.com/bwjLtOY7Bp — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) August 11, 2021

The program has been run in Alberta, but this is the first time it will be brought to Saskatchewan.

The Daniels camp is run by the current Harvard University hockey team assistant coach Sydney Daniels, her cousin Colby Daniels who also played at the college level in the US and her father and former NHL player Scott Daniels.

The Daniels family are from Mistawasis First Nation and use the camp to share their passion for hockey with children living on reservations.

They don’t have to be the best hockey players. We just want them to come and have fun and know that sport can also be a means of opportunity, said Sydney.

















The camp started five years ago, where less than 50 children had signed up.

Since then it has grown to several hundred and many families return every year, such as Kimberly Greyeyes.

She said that some of her children had not yet been introduced to hockey, but the Daniels family was so patient with her son that he is comfortable skating and playing as a goalkeeper.

More often than not when you go to another camp and you’re a piewee, you’re not so easily encouraged. It doesn’t matter what your skill level is here. They include everyone, Greyeyes said.

The push for this program came when the National Native Sport Program partnered with the NHL’s diversity team.

However, the program sees this as just the beginning for what can happen in indigenous communities.

And where do we go from here? Well, I think the simplest answer is to keep pushing for these initiatives and addressing the lives of these young people outside the ice, President and Founder Warren Crowchild told Global News.

Many of the families are used to rejection when it comes to kids gear.

Greyeyes said some of her kids weren’t able to play organized hockey until they were a little older, just because of equipment costs and competition costs.

Organizers hope that access to this new equipment will boost confidence and encourage kids to keep playing sports.

It’s not easy and a lot of people wouldn’t believe it, said Colby, who noted that he is a councilor at Mistawasis First Nation and that he knows the financial situation of some young people in the community.

They didn’t try to make these kids feel better. We were just trying to give them a level playing field – let them come in and be kids.

