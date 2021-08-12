Pandemic Diaries: Plants, Cricket Matches and Board Games Keep GiveIndia’s CEO Busy











Back to basic



I don’t miss being on the ground and look forward to visiting our team and communities in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh and other parts of India where we work. I miss white boarding together with colleagues, which leads to creative problem solving. I would also like to spend more time with my family during a long vacation.





travel therapy



I find travel therapeutic and especially enjoy long haul flights. It allows you to have some forced reflection. I like hiking with my teenage daughter with adventure junkie. Trekking to Everest base camp is on our bucket list and I would like to take some time to prepare for it.





Downtime



The past year and a half has been the busiest time for both The/Nudge and GiveIndia. For us it was all about Covid response unlike most other companies. I would like to give myself some time and also catch up on some sleep. Going back to reading books on management and development is something I’d like to do. It’s a different form of therapy for me.





Simple pleasures



I like simple Indian food. Whenever I go on weekend trips with my daughter and my dog, we like to stop by dhabas and roadside shacks and dig into the good old Punjabi food. I also like to stop by for a simple rava masala dosa at one of the many eateries on the outer ring road in Bengaluru when I come back to the city from the airport. I find joy in eating in everyday places.





go green



I’m not that into shopping. I can do with a few t-shirts and two jeans. But for the past about a year I’ve been shopping for plants and planters. If the situation improves, I would like to go out and buy a lot more.





The Great Shift



As a minimalist, I love Apple products and their relatively clean user experience – just right for me. I was completely into Android in the early years of smartphones like I was with Google, but moved over to Apple over time. I find Android devices a bit messy and think they give their users too much choice stress. A long-standing item on my wish list is setting up a good standing desk for my home office. GiveIndia CEO Atul Satija is missing the roadside food in Dhabas and can’t wait to add more greenery to his home, a hobby he picked up during the pandemic. Here he tells ET Panache what he’s looking forward to once restrictions ease.I don’t miss being on the ground and look forward to visiting our team and communities in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh and other parts of India where we work. I miss white boarding together with colleagues, which leads to creative problem solving. I would also like to spend more time with my family during a long vacation.I find travel therapeutic and especially enjoy long haul flights. It allows you to have some forced reflection. I like hiking with my teenage daughter with adventure junkie. Trekking to Everest base camp is on our bucket list and I would like to take some time to prepare for it.The past year and a half has been the busiest time for both The/Nudge and GiveIndia. For us it was all about Covid response unlike most other companies. I would like to give myself some time and also catch up on some sleep. Going back to reading books on management and development is something I’d like to do. It’s a different form of therapy for me.I like simple Indian food. Whenever I go on weekend trips with my daughter and my dog, we like to stop by dhabas and roadside shacks and dig into the good old Punjabi food. I also like to stop by for a simple rava masala dosa at one of the many eateries on the outer ring road in Bengaluru when I come back to the city from the airport. I find joy in eating in everyday places.I’m not that into shopping. I can do with a few t-shirts and two jeans. But for the past about a year I’ve been shopping for plants and planters. If the situation improves, I would like to go out and buy a lot more.As a minimalist, I love Apple products and their relatively clean user experience – just right for me. I was completely into Android in the early years of smartphones like I was with Google, but moved over to Apple over time. I find Android devices a bit messy and think they give their users too much choice stress. A long-standing item on my wish list is setting up a good standing desk for my home office. All on board



Playing board games with the family is something I did a lot during the pandemic. I also rediscovered my love for cricket. I hadn’t played the game since school, but I recently started playing with my apartment friends and I enjoy it immensely. We book pitches on weekends and play full-fledged matches.

