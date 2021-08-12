Ranking of all nine transfer portal Vols by potential impact





There is no doubt that Tennessee Football has been a big hit on the transfer portal this off-season. However, what isn’t covered as much is the number of elite players they’ve added. Josh Heupel went out of his way to add a lot of new talent to the roster, and even Jeremy Pruitt’s staff added a few guys before they got fired. Obviously the Vols added transfers from the portal for immediate need. These players are all immediately eligible and have a chance to be in their positions in the rotation. Which players are likely to see the field early for Rocky Top? As we begin to rank the portal’s players, we base our criteria on their talent, experience and the positions they play. Auburn Tigers transfer Kamal Hadden is being dropped from the list as he was actually a junior college transfer from last year. We are not going to make the transition to primary school. Here are Tennessee Football’s nine transfer portal players ranked by potential impact. 9 Da’Jon Terry Defensive Lineman Red shirt sophomore Previous school: Kansas Jayhawks In the summer, it seemed highly unlikely that Da’Jon Terry would even stand a chance of playing. However, then Greg Emerson and Darel Middleton entered the transfer portal. As a result, Terry is suddenly in the mix. He comes to Rocky Top after registering two sacks last year and 14 tackles, 11 of them solo, in reserve time. Still, the Vols remain full of defensive tackles, including another transfer we’ll have later on this list. Add to that Aubrey Solomon and Kurrott Garland and there is a lot of competition this year. Elijah Simmons, Omari Thomas and Dominic Bailey are all still on the roster too, so Terry has too much competition to see much action this year. At 6’4′ 325 pounds, Terry has a bright future with Tennessee football. He will definitely play some. However, the depth of the position and his experience mean he is more of a future prospect, and his existence certainly helps alleviate a future concern of Heupel.

