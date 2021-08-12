Macon Junior Team Tennis represents Georgia at sectional





The team travels to the Rome Tennis Center to face North Carolina.

MACON, Go. This isn’t the first time coach Derek Lashley has led a state championship team. Just months after leading First Presbyterian Day School’s girls’ tennis team to their own state title, he added another one. This time, however, it’s with his under-12 Junior Team Tennis squad, and that team is now set to represent the state of Georgia at the regional tournament this weekend.

You can see that when they go out on the field, all the kids know they’re going to win, Lashley said, and if they’re not going to win, they’re going to have fun. To find out how this special group got to where they are today, it was a lucky rain delay that came at the perfect time, delaying the rest of the state championship tournament until the following day. This allowed Coach Lashley and his son, Ethan, to rally themselves, return to court the next day and finish the job. I just said Buddy I only need three games from you That’s all I need from you Lashley said and he says I got it Dad and to see him when he got his third game with his mixed doubles partner ,,He looked at me on the field because he knew we just won the state. Perhaps what’s most unique about this year’s team is that it’s built almost entirely on community and this group also happens to be very talented. It’s also turned into relationships with friends we’ve been to and played against in tournaments, who we’ve all become friends with. We didn’t know each other until we played tournaments, Lashley said, and what it’s become is a state championship team.

As the team travels to the sectional tournament at the Rome Tennis Center this weekend, it’s these relationships that could give Team Georgia a significant advantage. We all know each other, and I think that’s a good thing because maybe some of the other teams don’t know each other that well, said doubles player Jude Fox. It’s good teamwork for both doubles and singles, everyone coaches and talks easily to each other. Still, everyone will be making the most of Team Georgia this weekend in Rome, but whatever the outcome can’t detract from how special this year has been I can think of something that every kid in the three games has done to get us to the championship, Lashley said. Everyone has done something extraordinary. They did it all in a spectacular way and that’s what makes it so much fun. But when Friday’s matchup with North Carolina finally arrives, all business will be for Coach Lashley and his crew I want them to enjoy the memories of it, so let’s have fun, but let’s win the thing, Lashley said. Below is a complete roster of players competing in Rome this weekend. Eve Scott

Sutherland Tanner

Kendall Rawlings

Evie Mahler

Elizabeth mcgregor

Ethan Lashley

Jonathan Scott

Jude Fox

Brooks Lowe

