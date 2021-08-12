Athletics: medal hunt continues at Paralympics





PETALING JAYA: One down and one to go. With the flames of the Olympics extinguished, the world will now shift its focus to the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which will begin from August 24 to September 5. As with the Tokyo Games, the Paralympic Games promises to be a star-studded affair with thousands of athletes around the world taking part in 539 events across 22 sports. Malaysia is represented by 22 athletes in nine sports and is aiming for three golds. And their ages range from 15-year-old Brenda Anellia Larry, who will make her debut in swimming, to 33-year-old sprinter Mohd Ridzuan Puzi, who will defend his 100m T36 Paralympic (coordination disorders) title in Tokyo. Ridzuan is one of 18 male athletes. The Malaysians participate in archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, cycling, powerlifting, swimming, table tennis and wheelchair tennis. At the last Games, Malaysia shook Rio de Janeiro upside down with three golds and one bronze, all in athletics. Ridzuan stormed to a new Games record while Ziyad Zolkefli smashed the world record en route to the men’s F20 (intellectual disability) gold shot put. Not to be outdone, Abdul Latif Romly also broke the world record in men’s long jump T20 (intellectual disorder) three times to take third gold. Siti Noor Radiah Ismail took bronze in the T20 women’s long jump category. Before Rio, Malaysia has never won gold at the Games with only silver and bronze. Since then, the Malaysian Paralympic fraternity has not only been world champions in athletics, but also in badminton, archery and powerlifting. Sarawak’s powerlifter Bonnie Bunyau Gustin will rise to the challenge of delivering Malaysia’s first-ever Paralympic gold in the sport. The 20-year-old is number one in the world rankings for men over 72 kg. He broke the world record with a lift of 230 kg on his way to gold at the Para Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai in June. S. Suresh became Malaysia’s first Paraarchy World Champion when he won the Men’s Open Recurve at the 2019 Parashooting World Championships in the Netherlands. The Paralympic Games will be a highly anticipated moment for Cheah Liek Hou as badminton makes its debut. Liek Hou, trained by former Olympic bronze medalist Rashid Sidek, heads to Tokyo as the big favourite. He is undefeated this year and has won six tournaments at the trot. In athletics, Ziyad and Abdul Latif are the gold medal prospects again. Ziyad and Abdul Latif still have their world records, so I think they have a good chance in Tokyo, said head coach R. Jeganathan. Ziyad broke the world record during simulation training in Bukit Jalil last month, but it’s not a national record because there were no officials, so I think he’s in good shape for gold. Ridzuan is still a medal target but I think it will be very difficult for him to defend his title as Australian James Turner has done a much faster time and is the current world record holder, Jeganathan added. ATHLETICS Men: Abdul Latif Romly, Ziyad Zolkefli, Mohd Ridzuan Puzi, Wong Kar Gee. Women: Siti Noor Iasah Mohd Ariffin. ARCHERY Gentlemen: S. Suresh, Wiro Julin. BADMINTON Men: Cheah Liek Hou, Didin Terasoh. SCALE Men: Chew Wei Lun. CYCLING Men: Mohd Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin, Mohd Hafiz Jamali, Zuhairie Ahmad Tarmizi. Women: Nur Azlia Syafinaz Mohd Zais-Nurul Suhada Zainal. WEIGHTLIFT Men: Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, Jong Yee Khie SWIMMING Men: Mohd Nur Syaiful Zulkifli, Jamery Siga. Women: Brenda Anellia Larry. TABLE TENNIS Men: Chee Chao Ming. WHEELCHAIR TENNIS Men: Abu Samah Borhan.

