The NCAA slap on the wrist of Baylor Football is sadly correct





Jokes have been going on for decades about the scope of the NCAA rules manual, about how the organization can find a way to punish just about anyone for just about anything. And yet that 451-page tome can still sometimes seem incomplete and inadequate. This is one of those times. On Wednesday, the NCAA Commission on Violations sadly dismissed Baylor football with a pulse in resolving its case dating back to the Art Briles administration of lawless disgrace. Violence against women, and violence in general, left a deep stain on Baptist University in Waco, Texas, but not one that could penetrate the statutes drafted by the NCAA member institutions. This is more of a structural problem for the NCAA than a failure of the individuals responsible for handling the case. “The seven members of the panel believe that there could or should have been ways to address the Baylor scandal in terms of major sanctions,” said COI chairman Joel Maturi. But there was no ordinance to match the literal crimes. Jerome Miron/US TODAY Sports In my view, that’s basically how it should be. The NCAA should not be tasked with establishing morality. Some issues are too serious and better left to the police or the Department of Education, both of which have been involved with Baylor. And especially locally, it should be the responsibility of the university itself. But sometimes a university can be hard to shame, leading to the unchecked culture and allegations of sexual assault that spread under the deliberately averted gaze of then-President Kenneth Starr. But people are clamoring for justice from the NCAA because winning and losing on the playing field are disproportionately important. This is how the association is set up to fail. College football fans saw Baylor win more than it had ever won, and then they found out what kind of operation Briles was running, and then they wanted Baylor to pay. In terms of applying penalties that hit the Bears where it would hurt, this is the latest chapter in overdue NCAA rulings that deepen the cynicism that permeates college athletics. The three most significant scandals of the past decade are the Penn State disgrace of Jerry Sandusky, the North Carolina academic fraud factory, and what happened in Baylor. The NCAA scorecard in applying fair and meaningful sanctions associated with those scandals: fail, fail, fail. That is a major reason why the association is wallowing in its current credibility deficit. In the Penn State case, the NCAA went too far because of its collective horror at what had happened. President Mark Emmert, empowered by the college presidents who were on top of the association’s power structure, attempted to freelancing a punishment from outside the dictates of that manual of rules. The sanctions issued in the summer of 2012 included a four-year post-season ban, a $60 million fine and a loss of 10 scholarships per season for four years. A year later, after a significant backlash and some investigation into Emmert’s real mandate to drop the hammer, Penn State’s sanctions were rolled back. First, stock market discounts were reduced. In 2014, the ban disappeared after the season. That essentially marked the end of Emmert as a true power player and the beginning of his transition to a diminished status as a figurehead on top of a flawed organization. It should also be noted that missteps with Penn State echoed in the Baylor ruling. “Baylor admitted to having moral and ethical shortcomings in the treatment of sexual and interpersonal violence on campus, but argued that these shortcomings, however serious, did not constitute violations of NCAA rules,” the Committee’s release said. Infractions. “Ultimately, and with great reluctance, this panel agrees. To arrive at a different outcome, the [committee] to disregard the rules adopted by the membership of the association.” Translation: We’ve tried going Lone Ranger before and it didn’t work out, so we’re not going to saddle up anymore. Between those two scandals was North Carolina’s 2017 academic ruling in which the NCAA was outwitted by the school’s lawyers. In an infringement case tried by Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey, the school was released from decades of systemic deception by saying it was ultimately okay with the academic sham — the main distinction being that the fake classes were also available. for ordinary students, and not just athletes. So there was no ordinance to nail the Tar Heels. “The fact that the courses did not meet our expectations does not make them fraudulent,” UNC attorney Mark Merritt said at the time of the NCAA ruling. It was a shameless attitude, but it managed to outsmart the infamously rigid NCAA. The Violations Committee could do nothing but shrug and say, “We have nothing.” That’s exactly what it had to do with Baylor again on Wednesday. The other big issue with this case was a well-known NCAA crime and punishment issue: the time it took to be fully processed. Briles was fired in 2016 due to an accumulation of incidents from previous years. It was not until January 2020 that the case went to the Infringement Committee and there was no hearing until last December. Then the verdict came eight months later. That’s all way behind the NCAA’s prescribed timeline. The pandemic was certainly a complicating factor, but it highlights the incredibly slow process by which the Infringement Commission weighs penalties against a school years after the fact – and usually years after the offending parties have left. Dave Aranda, the current football coach, has been preceded by Matt Rhule and Jim Grobe since Briles was fired. A lot of water has flowed through the Brazos River since Briles was there. While the Committee on Infractions is willing to use moral outrage as an accelerator for sanctions—see: the Louisville stripper scandal—it must be linked to an appropriate ordinance. And in the Baylor case, there was no hook to hang the sanction hat on. Even the most bloated rulebook in sports doesn't have a section that properly addresses the stain Art Briles left behind in Waco.

