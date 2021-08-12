Butala’s Hockey Star: Dilpreet Singh: The Tribune India





Rameshinder Singh Sandhu I often write about Butala, my mother village, not far from the historic Baba Bakala Sahib shrine in Amritsar district. But since one of its shining hockey players, Dilpreet Singh, was selected for the Olympic team, its popularity has skyrocketed. After the team won bronze and defeated Germany in Tokyo, all roads lead to this village. With joy and zeal, the curious are led straight to that house, which lies in one of the narrow streets – sometimes by children or by the elderly – all bathed in a rare excitement. Over the past few days at Butala I feel so happy that I can share the moments of pride with the villagers. Immediately after the victory, dholi popped up in almost every street, and villagers took Dilpreet’s parents all over the village, carrying boxes of laddoos. Bhangra and giddha became the theme of the day and many also climbed the rooftops to capture the excited scenes, swinging from one street to the next. When his selection was announced, his mother had arrived at our house with candy and told us with tears in her eyes that it all happened thanks to his father, Balvinder Singh, who is also a hockey coach. “When Aamir Khan’s movie Dangal came out, everyone told us they were reminded of my husband, referring to the role of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who was very strict with his daughters to help them realize their dreams,” she shared. adding that ‘Today his father’s rigorous training, which made me anxious, has proved so fruitful.’ In fact, like this proud mother, almost everyone in the village is full of praise for both the star player and his father. I’ve seen his father take him for a jog before the crack of dawn, then train at the Baba Pallaha Sports Club in the village, known for producing several national hockey players, long before other players arrived. They would leave several hours later. Some village elders came to advise the stern father who had a brief spell in the army, ‘Don’t stress him out, it’s enough for today’, but he rarely listened. Hence the villagers nicknamed him ‘fauji’, ‘who prefers to keep his own counsel.’ There were also people, including family members, who would discourage them from continuing to play hockey because they said it would be of no benefit to them. But they continued to pursue their dream. I was delighted when one of Dilpreet’s teachers told the media, “I remember that day at a dress-up game he said he wanted to be a hockey player when he grew up, and he proved it.” I am reminded of the words of Henry David Thoreau: “If a man progresses confidently in the direction of his dreams and tries to live the life he has envisioned, he will meet success in ordinary hours.” And of course the credit goes to his father, whose guidance and constant push meant a lot. After all, a bird cannot fly on one wing.

