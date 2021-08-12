Causing havoc is the name of the game for the defense line of IU football

IU footballs defensive policy under new coordinator Charlton Warren is easy to destroy.

Each training day, IU selects a havoc leader based on which the defender creates the most chaos during that day’s training, particularly around forced fumbles, interceptions, sacks, tackles for loss and pass breakups.

Defensive line coach Kevin Peoples said the devastating leader is a point of emphasis for a defensive line group that underperformed last season. During four training sessions at the fall camp, sophomore lineman CJ Person has been selected twice as the leader of the devastation.

I think we would be even more aggressive this year, said graduate student lineman Ryder Anderson. That’s the goal. Coach has instilled our DNA with tackling, takeaways, effort. We just hammer on it every day.

The idea of ​​wreaking havoc has changed the line of defense mentality to focus on tackling and takeaway. Anderson said he has adapted to the idea and is taking every opportunity to hit the ball he can.

I don’t think I’ve ever put as much emphasis on revenue as I have here, Anderson said. We almost got into trouble if we don’t meet our goals.

Last year’s line, which head coach Tom Allen said produced below his standards, left the need for other groups to fill in more to accommodate the slack. Senior linebacker Micah McFadden led the Hoosiers with six sacks, while junior cornerback Tiawan Mullen was third with 3.5.

Defensive lineman Jerome Johnson, who entered the NFL Draft after last season, came in second with four sacks.

Every time you can get production out of your defense line, or you can get more pass rush out of your defense line, you don’t have to blitz to get the pass rush, it’s a huge advantage, Peoples said.

With just 2.5 sacks among returning linemen, IU is looking to increase production in the defense line, something Allen highlighted at IU Media Day.

Junior lineman Sio Nofoagatoto’a said creating havoc benefits the secondary’s ability to focus on covering the pass and forcing turnovers through interceptions, but it’s also on the line of defense to keep their pick up numbers to balance the team.

IU also brings in new talent in the transfers Anderson and Weston Kramer.

Nofoagatoto’a said the Allens LEO culture has built a perfect fit for transfers to come to IU and immediately gel with the rest of the team.

The buy-in, that’s one of the most important things for me, said Nofoagatoto’a. Just seeing everyone come in and talk about each other and not themselves, even though they might be coming here for senior year hoping to make something special happen.

Anderson, who comes to IU from the University of Mississippi, and Kramer, from Northern Illinois University, have both impressed Peoples in their work ethic and physicality.

Transfers are becoming a way of life in college football right now, Peoples said. Because of the culture that Coach Allen has built here, it’s a little easier for us to get a transfer to get in, to fit right in.

Since week one is against a physically rushed team in Iowa, transfers will have to be handled even faster than in a season starting against a non-conference opponent.

I’ve been watching movies from other teams, especially Iowa since it was our first game, Anderson said. I see a lot of similarities [the Big Ten and the Southeastern conference]. They’re really big, heavy hitters. I expect big, physical competitions from week to week.

Nofoagatoto’a said the game against Iowa will be the first test of an improved physical defense line. It will also be the first chance for the Hoosiers to apply their new havoc policy.

Havoc, that’s the name of the game for us on defense, Anderson said.