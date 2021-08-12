Next stop, Olympic gold: hockey star Vivek Sagar | Bhopal News





There is nothing mediocre about this midfielder, he does everything he can to pursue his goal. Hockey star Vivek Sagar’s journey from a small village in MPs Itarsi to the Olympic stage in Tokyo is the kind that inspires others to dream. He tells TOI in an exclusive interview how he got there and where he’s going:

How did life change after the Tokyo Olympics medal?

For every athlete, winning an Olympic medal is a dream. I’m living that dream every minute now. I had started playing hockey with a dream to play for the country, but nothing beats an Olympic medal.

Winning bronze at the Olympics is just the beginning for me. I won’t stop until I win an Olympics for the country.

Your father Rohit Sagar didn’t want you to play hockey. How did you keep your dream alive?

Like any other parent, my father also worried about my future. His concern was very genuine.

However, I only wanted to play hockey because having a hockey stick in my hand gives me a satisfaction that I cannot describe in words. When you decide to achieve something with honest dedication and commitment, life always supports you. My family has been my motivation for hockey. I am eager to meet my family.

Will the Tokyo bronze change the perception of hockey in the country?

Every sport gets a boost when athletes win medals. It’s the same with hockey. This Olympic bronze will surely lead to a paradigm shift for hockey in the country. I believe that parents will motivate their children to play hockey. The country’s love for the game proves that it is hugely popular. The only need was to win medals, and it happened.

What else should Madhya Pradesh do to promote hockey?

MP has the best hockey academies, run by the sports department. In fact, I started my hockey career at the hockey academy in Bhopal. There is good support and availability of modern equipment. What is needed is more hockey artificial grass. Grass hockey pitches must be converted to artificial grass.

Your goal in the 58th minute of the quarterfinal match against Argentina. What was on your mind?

We all wanted to take the lead. There were excellent moves for my goal, but they couldn’t be converted into goals. After pushing the ball into the net, I felt like this was the best moment of my life. It helped the team take the lead. I can’t express what I feel when I remember the moment I scored a goal for the country in the Olympics.

Do you think hockey should be made compulsory in schools and universities?

That has to be decided by the government. I’d rather not comment on it. However, I believe that hockey should be promoted in schools and universities so that more talent can participate in this game. I hope the medal from the Tokyo Olympics will change the scenario.

