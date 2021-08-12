Sports
Family and football go hand in hand for Reed-Francois | National sports
Former Missouri football head coach Gary Pinkel and current tenant of the role, Eliah Drinkwitz, had a brief chat Wednesday after seeing Desiree Reed-Francois formally introduced as Missouri’s 21st athletic director.
In the middle of the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, the loud and bustling crowd dispersed shortly after the applause for MU’s new head of athletics died down. The commotion made the conversation between the two football coaches a mystery.
What they said may remain unknown, but what they had just heard was clear that Reed-Francois spoke in depth about her affinity for the sport they coach.
It’s an affection forged by two of the people she said inspired her most: her brother and grandfather.
“My brother personifies… perseverance and determination, and it’s really thanks to him that I do athletics in college,” said Reed-Francois.
Reed-Francois’ brother, Roman Reed, broke his neck while playing a football game for Chabot College in 1994. The accident left him paralyzed.
“To see him day in, day out trying to achieve the impossible, struggling to accomplish the simplest tasks we all take for granted, inspires me,” said Reed-Francois. “His original promise was to play football, but now his future is still incredibly bright, it’s just bright in other ways.
“But when I look at Roman, he inspires me. He’s the reason I do what I do. I’m inspired to help others achieve those dreams, and that’s why we’re here. I’m focused on the student athlete, and I want them to have the incredible holistic experience my brother never had.”
Reed-Francois’s connection to football stretches back to the ’80s, her grandfather and Joe Montana’s San Francisco 49ers. That connection has continued to her days as a university administrator.
“Football has always been an incredibly important part of our family,” she said. …”Football has been a way that, after all my games, whatever school I went to, that’s what we do; we’ll text and (my grandfather will) say, ‘Hey, what do you think? Why did they mate for two?'”
If he tunes into Reed-Francois’ new school games, he’ll likely see a much more stable situation than last time. UNLV went 0-6 in 2020 under freshman head coach Marcus Arroyo. Reed-Francois hired him in December 2019.
She inherits a stronger soccer foundation in Missouri. Drinkwitz’s team is tipped by most to break its 5-5 record in its first season as leader and received votes in the preseason coaching poll released Tuesday.
Drinkwitz has often spoken of his ambition for the team, which comes down to chasing the SEC’s eternal powers and winning championships.
“I’ve met Eli several times,” Reed-Francois said. … “His energy is infectious, and we’ve talked a lot about closing that gap, but also setting that standard. That’s so exciting. I know his goals and I share them.”
She plans to achieve this by making Missouri’s athletics department the most innovative and hard-working department and by focusing on team and department alignment.
“We have to have a championship culture because it’s not just a coach who makes winning,” said Reed-Francois. “It belongs to all of us, so we all have to be with it.”
