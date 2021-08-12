BERKELEY -Like many other fall sports, 2021 will go down in history as the year the California hockey program competed in two separate regular seasons in the same calendar year.

Cal returned to the field on Wednesday with the first fall training camp session after completing the spring 2021 season a few months ago. The Golden Bears played in the spring after the fall 2020 campaign was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the unusual year has brought many positive aspects. The spring season did not count towards eligibility. That’s why members of the team keep as a graduate student Maddie Cleat are able to return this fall and play for the Bears.

“Usually in the spring we only have a few scrimmages against UC Davis and Stanford, while this time we’ve had an 11-game season, which has allowed us to achieve a lot more,” Cleat said. “It enabled the freshmen to gain experience in hockey at a collegiate level, which will be important for this fall. As a team, we have created a great culture that will hopefully continue this season.”

freshmen please Kiki de Bruine had to improvise a lot to adapt to collegiate field hockey and student life in general, especially as she is an international student from the Netherlands.

Like many Cal student athletes, de Bruijne stayed home in the fall and took her courses online, even in the middle of the night because of the time difference. But luckily for her, she was able to continue playing hockey in her native country.

That experience certainly helped her, as she was named America East Rookie of the Year last spring and also included in the AE All-Conference First Team. As honored as she is to be recognized for her hard work, she knows that the conference accolades should not distract her from continuing to grow as a player and a consistent contributor to her team.

“You don’t grow by putting yourself under too much pressure, but by having fun while playing and challenging yourself to raise the bar even higher,” said De Bruijne. “The most important thing for me is having fun while playing the game. Above all, I hope to be a good teammate this season. You can only play well if there is interaction between you and your teammates. Contribute to a successful and fun season.”

The Bears are entering the fall campaign with great momentum. Cal finished the spring season with a 5-6 record, but the Bears finished the season with a three-game winning streak on the East Coast that culminated in a goalie. Cato Cut earning AE Defensive Player of the Week awards.

Although Cal just missed qualifying for the AE Conference Tournament, the winning streak instilled a strong sense of optimism and confidence for the fall.

“We continued to believe in ourselves and show what this team is capable of, which will positively influence the momentum for the autumn season,” said de Bruijne. “We have so much potential and that was not always visible last season. We often lost partly because we got to know each other’s way of playing. Also next season our team has continued to show our dedication and commitment to the team, which will hopefully translate into in a successful season.”

Another boost to the Bears’ hopes of a strong campaign is the return of a familiar face to the program.

Former Cal standout player and current member of the US National Development Team Katrina Carter returns as an assistant coach this fall. Carter is familiar with many of the current Bears, having last donned the Blue and Gold as a student athlete in 2019.

“I’m very excited to see Katrina return to the program,” Cleat said. “I played with her for three years and she was a great asset to the team during those seasons. Playing for the US development team is a great achievement and means she is playing at a very high level. She will bring great experience as an assistant coach. It will be good to have an assistant coach who already knows our program and what it’s like to play at Cal. That gives her a good bond with us.”

The season opener is scheduled to meet with Stanford on Friday, August 27 at 6 p.m. from Stanford. The home opener at Underhill Field is two days later on Sunday, August 29 at noon against Liberty.