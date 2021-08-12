St Kitts and Nevis Cricket Team Partners with Sports Blockchain Platform, Reiterating Nation’s Innovative Approach to Digital Assets





LONDON, Aug 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — In a monumental move, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots put a cricket team in the Caribbean Premier League partners with a fan-first sports platform developed on blockchain known as Ragefan. The partnership includes a multi-year strategic partnership that will increase fan engagement by launching fan tokens that will provide supporters with exclusive content, rewards and experiences. The tokens will be made available on Ragefan’s “Fanpad” for holders of $Rage. The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots become the first team in the Caribbean Premier League to launch fantokens along with NFTs, a non-replaceable unit of data stored digitally. The team’s openness to digital assets reflects the country’s wider commitment to technological advancement, a key reason the islands have become a popular destination for tech investors and entrepreneurs. Recently, the dual island nation became one of the first in the Eastern Caribbean to test a digital currency known as DCash. St Kitts and Nevis also passed a Virtual Assets Bill in 2020 to enable citizens to trade assets such as cryptocurrency in a simplified and straightforward manner. These measures and initiatives have attracted foreign investors to become citizens of the island, notably through: St Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship Through Investment (CBI) Program. Founded in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis pioneered the CBI industry when it launched its program three decades ago. Today, it is the longest-established program of its kind and is hailed as a ‘Platinum Standard’ brand within the investment migration market. This, coupled with the bank-friendly approach to assets such as cryptocurrency, has contributed to a growing financial services sector. “Although small in size, St Kitts and Nevis has a global outlook that appeals to astute investors,” says Micha Emmett, CEO of Global CS Partners, an investment migration company specializing in citizenship solutions. “Whether it’s revolutionizing the CBI program or embracing digital assets, the country is undeniably progressive.” The program grants second citizenship to successful applicants who can make the required investment, pass the necessary security checks and demonstrate a clean source of funds. Once they acquire citizenship, investors will receive visa-free or visa-on-arrival to nearly 160 destinations, alternative business prospects, and the ability to pass on citizenship through ancestry, securing their legacy for future generations. Contact person: +44-7867-942-505, [email protected], www.csglobalpartners.com SOURCE Global CS Partners

