Sports
Tokyo drift: more private play likely in non-cricket sports
The good performance will inspire many companies to get involved and invest in sports other than cricket. Our Olympic sports spending will increase by at least 30-40%, and I hope others like Reliance, Adani and Tatas will do the same, said
Jindal, General Manager, JSW Cements.
Neeraj Chopra, who won India’s first-ever gold medal in an athletic event, and wrestler Bajrang Punia, who won bronze, were both trained at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), the country’s first privately funded high-performance Olympic training course. center founded by Jindal and supported by 20 companies including Kotak Group, Citibank,
Bank, Bridgestone and Borosil.
Awareness also a plus
Sports marketing experts said that while India has long been a cricket-loving nation, such victories in the Olympics will help the country become a sports nation in a true sense.
As a sponsor of the Indian contingent, we are very pleased with the achievement, said Abhishek Gupta, chief marketing officer at Edelweiss Tokyo Life Insurance. This will definitely help more brands come and support our athletes. Now we are going to see a lot of action in this space, especially as awareness is increasing with each edition of the Olympics. Second, the way social media has exploded has allowed these athletes and their inspiring stories to reach more people.
The Edelweiss Group has been a sports evangelist since 2008 and is a partner of the Olympic Gold
(OGQ), a program started by the non-profit Foundation for Promotion of Sports and Games, to support female athletes such as Ayonika Paul, Mary Kom and PV Sindhu even before they were recognized.
Gupta said the company, which has sponsored the Indian contingent at many international events, is already in talks with the Indian Olympic Association for an extension of the partnership.
Support programs
Companies like
, Adani Group and Tata Group have foundations and trusts that actively support sports, while some companies support programs such as the OGQ and GoSports Foundation, which are committed to scouting potential medal talent and supporting talent with needed funds.
Most of these are non-profit foundations, which focus on non-cricket sports as these sports do not have as much support in India and lack of public funds hamper the performance of the nations in the global sports arena.
Reliance Foundation has three core programs Youth Sports (city, state, and national championships), Young Champs (five-year residential facility for top soccer talent), and Jr NBA (youth basketball).
Many experts said that the Odisha model is the way forward for Olympic sports. The state government has supported the national hockey team and is now collaborating with various companies for various sports. For example, in addition to the Tata Group for hockey, it partners with Reliance Industries for athletics and JSW Sports for swimming.
Focus on talent development
We need more public-private partnerships to make India a global sports power in the truest sense of the word. The two worlds, state and business must come together in building talent, said Vinit Karnik, head of sports, esports and entertainment at GroupM South Asia. It requires a robust foundational program for identifying and developing the talent, caring for their fitness, nutrition and training, and mental health, along with academics and support staff.
Karnik went on to say that JSW’s IIS, OGQ, Tatas, Reliance Foundation, GoSports, etc. are already doing a commendable job, but I’d say Odisha is a great model. If more states start adopting at least one sport, the whole dynamic will change. However, experts warned it may not be easy to maintain momentum as public attention shifts away from the seven medals India won at the Tokyo Olympics. Companies should now start investing in non-cricket sports to get maximum leverage, they said.
