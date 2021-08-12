Daniel Vettori’s concerns for cricketers’ mental health during the ongoing pandemic

Daniel Vettori says there is still a huge challenge for cricketers dealing with the mental health aspect of practicing their trade during the global pandemic.

Former Black Caps captain Daniel Vettori says there is still a huge challenge for cricketers dealing with the mental health aspect of practicing their trade during the global pandemic.

Vettori currently coaches the Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred men’s competition in the UK and told a BBC Stumped podcast that he expected the demands placed on players in bubbles would continue to test them and their families.

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes recently opted to miss the Test series against India and take an indefinite break from all cricket to prioritize his mental wellbeing.

Breakfast Obviously, Cairns had an aortic dissection at his home in Canberra.

Black Caps veteran Ross Taylor picked this week from New Zealand’s three one-day internationals (ODIs) in Pakistan, which would have meant a fortnight in managed isolation before returning to India with the test squad.

READ MORE:

* Cricket player Ben Stokes takes an ‘indefinite break’ to promote mental health

* Black Caps Announce Twenty20 World Cup Squad, Two Stars Missing Run-Up Tour Debutants

*Former Black Caps skipper Daniel Vettori joins Bangladesh coaching staff



The need to protect the wellbeing of our players and support staff is now very real, and we have sought to do this by carefully managing their workloads during this winter’s massive game schedule, said David White, CEO of NZ Cricket, in total. 32 potential Black Caps were named to cover a myriad of tours in the coming months, culminating in the Twenty20 World Cup.

I think it will be a huge challenge for administrators on how they deal with players who want to get in and out of bubbles for their mental well-being, Vettori said.

As you move from country to country, the rules change…and so do the ICC [International Cricket Council] or who is going to arrange this, it makes it difficult.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Ross Taylor has withdrawn from New Zealand’s three one-day internationals in Pakistan this week.

Unfortunately, I think we’re muddling through, and we’re going to have to deal with the laws of the land as players move from country to country and bubble to bubble.

Vettori told the podcast that he found it difficult to adjust to the demands in the UK after he left home, but realized how demanding it had been for players quarantined, isolation and air bubbles for extended periods of time.

The difference for me is that New Zealand has no restrictions and we have been able to do what we want for a long time.

And to come to England now, wearing the mask, the constant Covid testing, it’s getting tiring.

For me to only be here for a few weeks, and you compare that to the guys who went to the IPL [Indian Premier League], have been in international bubbles and now, especially for the English guys who see the country doing what they want, I think that’s hard for them.

It’s a real challenge because guys with families have to ask their families to have the same kind of limitations as they do. I can see how it can really build on guys… you start to empathize with these players who may have been doing it for 18 months and it doesn’t feel like it’s going to relent in the near future.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Daniel Vettori says there is a huge challenge for administrators to deal with players looking to get in and out of bubbles for their mental well-being.

Vettori lightly pushed for more competitions in New Zealand.

That would be nice. We would like to take everyone with us, he laughed.

You see how hard the will of the ECB [England and Wales Cricket Board] and The Hundred Committee are working to make this all fun for the players. I think they realize in the back of their minds that they can’t just expect players to run out and just go from the hotel to the ground, but I don’t know the quick fix for all of this.

New Zealands second highest test wicket-taker also told the Stumped podcast he has a lot of pride for ex-players and the entire country about New Zealands victory in the final. of the World Test Championship felt.

I’ve never seen so many people dealing with lack of sleep when trying to watch six days of cricket during a test match. It was a great feeling to see Kane [Williamson] and that wins the team.

Vettori believed that the origins of New Zealand’s test success went back to former coach Mike Hesson, ex-Captain Brendon McCullum and Bruce Edgar, who staged selectors.

They found out what their best XI was, or best 12, and kept picking them regardless of form.

That built a real culture around the team of management you supported and that stopped players from being selfish, for lack of a better word.