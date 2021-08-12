Sports
Seminole is on the national awards watchlists
As FSU Football gets underway in preseason camp, we take a look at Seminoles on awards waiting lists and the chance they’ll take them home.
With how low the number of Seminoles with preseason buzz is, we’re going to jump right in with a local hero for this year’s garnet and gold;
Amari Gainer- Bednarik Award, Butkus Award
Gainer comes in this season with a lot of hype surrounding his name. This is most shocking to me as he played fewer snaps due to the schedule change and has since changed his position.
His versatility is an asset, however, as it significantly increases the quality of both linebacker positions. In his two seasons with FSU, Gainer has had 134 tackles, 65 of which were solo tackles, also four sacks and three forced fumbles.
Last year, despite his limited use, he was one of the best players on the team via PFF figures.
The linebacker’s position has been heavily criticized and questions surrounding youth, injuries and position changes are all circulating in the position.
Nor does it give me confidence that many educated people around the team say that Jermaine Johnson is the best player in defense, but that he has not been named on a single award watch list.
This news doesn’t bode well for the Bednarik Award, as it applies to the best overall defensive player in FBS, and Gainer has to compete with Johnson and a slew of other transfers to be the best defender on his team. Gainer is also related to Derek Stingley Jr. and he would be my favorite to win the prize.
The Butkus is presented to the best linebacker and has quite a tradition here. This is how Gainer can achieve this award; Maybe, at best. PFF don’t consider him in the top eight in the award’s series, and I don’t know what he can do to change his mind about a defense that will, at best, ‘help the Noles win six or seven games’ .
