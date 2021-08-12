two former players are undervalued in fantasy ladies





South Carolina football has placed a fair number of players in the NFL over the past decade, after hearing the names of 36 former Gamecocks called out on the podium since the 2011 draft. That number includes six first-rounders, captained by Jadeveon. Clowney, the No. 1 overall, in 2014. Most of these former employees are still making their mark on a professional level, and many will be counted as key figures for their new organizations. In today’s world, that leads fans to look to the fantasy football value of these players as the season opener approaches. Last year we saw Hayden Hurst and Jared Cook finish the season as some of the top producers on a tight end. Ryan Succop was a top 10 kicker, while Mike Davis was a top 20 rusher. None of those players were necessarily expected to see great years of production, but they proved doubters wrong by posting large numbers. Which former players could have the same impact in the 2021 season? Former South Carolina football players listed as breakthrough candidates. USA Today recently unveiled a list of: 12 Fantasy Footballers Who Are Undervalued for the coming year. Two former Gamecocks made the cut. Highest on the list was Mike Davis, whom we mentioned earlier. He is listed as the second most overlooked player on the list, with his average draft pick at number 75. In a ten-person competition, that equates to a seventh-round selection and RB3 status. However, writer Jon Heath thinks his impact could be much greater, especially as it seems likely he will be the best option in the Falcons’ backfield this fall. Heath sees RB2 production in Davis’s future. Last year, Davis came in as top defender for the Carolina Panthers after an injury to starter Christian McCaffrey. In 15 action games (12 starts), Davis scored over 1,000 yards from scrimmage, rushing for 642 and receiving for 373 from the backfield. The file scored eight times and ended the year as the 18th best fantasy player in his position. With a starting role in Atlanta, those numbers are expected to increase. The second former Gamecock to make the cut was third-year wideout Deebo Samuel. Samuel struggled with some injuries last season, but was a key part of the 49ers’ NFC Championship run in 2019. That rookie year, the versatile receiver finished with 802 yards in the air, adding another 159 on the ground. up. In all, he racked up six scores, three as a receiver and three as a runner, finishing as the 26th best player in his position. That was good enough to beat players like Odell Beckham, Emmanuel Sanders, DK Metcalf and Larry Fitzgerald. Last season, Samuel appeared in just seven games, but he wants to get back to that freshman form. The fact that he is valuable as both a rusher and a passcatcher is enticing, and with people hesitant to grab the talented wideout after injury, you could get him for a bargain in later rounds. The NFL season kicks off on September 9 with a Thursday night matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Bucs. Be sure to keep these two former South Carolina football stars on your fantasy radar.

